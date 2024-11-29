This post-election phase has been an interesting period to observe.

Trump appears to be preoccupied with his appointments, rocket launches, and attendance at UFC events; however, he has been uncharacteristically silent regarding the Biden Administration's efforts to escalate tensions with Russia. And, of course, as this is all happening, China’s new $9 Billion warship has been spotted by satellites in the Bohai Sea.

So as the probability of a NATO v BRICS conflict increases dramatically, the Boss seems to be relatively unconcerned.

It begs the question, does Trump know something we don’t?

This audience doesn’t need to be told that most of what we see is a production, very few of these consequential habbenings on the world stage occur naturally or spontaneously. With that in mind, I’m starting to believe that a lot of what we are witnessing in this highly volatile time between the election and inauguration, is a fine blend of feints, misdirection, and straight-up kayfabe.

There are plenty of things happening in the world presently that can be filed under “fake” and/or “gay”, but to keep it simple I’m going to focus primarily on a couple of Trump’s appointments and the approaching threat of world war, specifically why I believe that a lot of what we are seeing in these areas is much ado about nothing.

First, the question—or questions—of Matt Gaetz.

For a time, Gaetz was causing the heads of corporate journos and establishment stooges to explode as Trump put his name forward for Attorney General.

Much like the placement of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, the prospect of a firebrand like Matt Gaetz running the Justice Department really sent a powerful signal out to all of the gameboard. Regardless of whether or not that appointment was ever intended to be a serious selection, it caused those individuals who may have something to hide to out themselves publicly. This was the case whether it was on X or one of the numerous mainstream news shows whose content strategy for the past few weeks has been to feature such venerable and exalted figures as John Brennan and Andrew McCabe to warn of the dangers of Gaetz, Gabbard, and Kennedy.

The reality of what happened, putting speculation regarding intentionality aside, is that it’s now obvious who in the Senate is going to play ball with Team Trump’s more radical and populist endeavors this term. Any Republican Senator who voted to confirm Merrick Garland but not Matt Gaetz has earned a red flag, and their opinion on any of the MAGA proposals that veer too far from the establishment orthodoxy can likely be pre-sussed.

Could it be that Gatez was seriously put up for this role with the intention of getting him confirmed? Absolutely, though based on everything we’ve seen over the years RE team Team Trump’s playstyle, it feels much more like an opening gambit to me rather than an unexpected failure.

Another angle to all of this is the possibility of a Matt Gaetz Special Counsel appointment.

X has been abuzz with posts that would lead you to believe that it is all but certain that Matt Gaetz is going to become Special Counsel. Given that these kinds of exciting and almost clickbait-y predictions come and go quite frequently, I’m naturally reticent to chime in and offer an opinion, but it is still worth exploring the idea.

A Special Counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate and potentially prosecute cases where there is a conflict of interest or special circumstances within the Department of Justice (DOJ).

This role is established under the regulations at 28 CFR § 600.1 et seq., which allow the Attorney General to appoint a Special Counsel when it is determined that criminal investigation or prosecution is warranted, and a normal DOJ investigation would present a conflict of interest, or other extraordinary circumstances.

Much of the substantive discourse surrounding this topic has been about whether or not the Senate will need to confirm Gaetz or not once the Attorney General hypothetically selects Gaetz as SC, with the answer being a little murky.

Some believe that a Special Counsel does not need to be confirmed by the Senate. That the appointment is made by the Attorney General, who has the authority to select an individual with a reputation for integrity and impartial decision-making to serve in this capacity.

Others point to Special Counsel Jack Smith and the ruling made by Judge Eileen Cannon, which dismissed the infamous “classified documents” case on the grounds that he, as special counsel, was never confirmed by the Senate.

As per her ruling:

From here, with the differentiation between “principal and inferior officer,” the argument becomes a little more convoluted.

Principal Officers must be nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. This includes positions like ambassadors, judges of the Supreme Court, and other significant executive officers. They typically have broad authority and often operate with a degree of independence from other oversight within their domains.

If a Special Counsel were considered a principal officer, their appointment would require Senate confirmation, which has not been the established practice for Special Counsels. This classification would mean the Special Counsel would have significant autonomy, and could not be easily removed without Senate involvement.

Congress can vest the appointment of inferior officers in the President alone, the courts of law, or the heads of departments. For Special Counsels, this means the Attorney General can appoint them without Senate confirmation. Inferior officers are generally subject to some level of supervision or oversight by principal officers.

In the case of a Special Counsel:

They are appointed by and can be removed by the Attorney General, typically for "good cause," which provides a mechanism of control.

Their powers, duties, and tenure are more limited and defined by the Attorney General or the regulations under which they are appointed.

Cases like Morrison v. Olson (1988) have classified the independent counsel—a predecessor to today's Special Counsel—as an inferior officer due to these attributes. The court noted factors like limited jurisdiction, performance of specific duties, and temporary nature of the office as hallmarks of inferior officer status.

Unless I’m missing something, which is highly likely as I am not a legal scholar, Pamela Bondi, if confirmed as Attorney General, COULD at least attempt to appoint Matt Gaetz as a Special Counsel under the designation of an inferior officer. However, the actual decision would also weigh heavily on the political and ethical landscape at the time of appointment.

Another thing to consider is that our government hasn’t exactly been operating “by the books” these last several years, and it is beyond likely that deep state assets in the House and Senate will attempt to bend the rules in their favor; IE what they allowed for Jack Smith, the sort of side-stepping of rules and procedures, they will not allow for Gaetz.

It’s unclear to me what role Gaetz will fulfill in this administration if any, there’s talk of him gunning for DeSantis’s job in Florida, some think he will take some other role in Trump world.

Who’s to say?

Either way, he has officially relinquished his seat and claims that he will not be rejoining Congress.

Naturally, the Media are trying to point to the drama with Gaetz as proof of Trump’s “vetting weakness”, but I believe that it was more of a feint, a dabbling, if you will, into the same fakeness that’s become the modus operandi of the deep state and its press wizards.

Trump has shown that two can play that game.

The other critical aspect of this post-election phase is the war drama that is rapidly building up. I can’t quite tell where this “rapid escalation” narrative falls on the Fake/Ghey spectrum, as it may well be equal parts of both.

The major war scenario is inevitably going to be something that a Trump Admin 2.0 will have to contend with immediately, but as far as I can tell, Trump hasn’t made so much as a peep about it yet.

To provide context, there have been notable escalations in several regions over the Biden Administration’s watch.

Continued military actions and the involvement of NATO countries in supplying Ukraine with military aid have kept tensions high. Specifically, Ukraine has used the U.S.-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles to strike targets within Russian territory.

There are also ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly in areas like Israel-Palestine, Iran, and Yemen, contributing to regional instability. There's a perception there as well that the rhetoric and actions from various players are escalating.

It could well be the seemingly endless hostility between Islam and Judaism will soon explode into a very sad spectacle that will have lasting effects on both religions, but the real threat to the entire world order is the larger war looming above it all, and that is the hegemonic war between NATO and BRICS, a war that has so far been fought in the economic, technological and information spaces.

The Ukraine/Russia proxy war is really just one front for this global hegemonic war.

In the words of Napoleon Bonaparte, China is a “Sleeping Giant,” and while we know that we’ve been locked into conflict with China in more subtle ways, this military giant seems to be stirring.

On November 28, 2024, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted combat readiness patrols in the sea and airspace over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal). These patrols are ostensibly part of an effort to “strengthen control, management, and to safeguard national sovereignty and security in the region”, though not everyone is convinced.

This is all happening as China’s most powerful ally, Russia, is being pulled up the escalation ladder by NATO. Strategically, if these tensions lead to total war, China would have the best chance to fulfill its self-appointed destiny of becoming the next world superpower by supporting Russia completely.

China and Russia have declared a "no limits" partnership, suggesting a high level of cooperation. Reports indicate that China has been covertly supplying Russia with dual-use technology and has increased trade, providing economic support amidst Western sanctions. There have also been signs of military cooperation, including joint military exercises and intelligence sharing.

There are other indicators, as well.

China’s first operational aircraft carrier was captured by NASA's Landsat 8 satellite as it was docked in the Bohai Sea before conducting sea trials.

And then China made a little maritime oopsie with its Yi Peng 3 cargo carrier, cutting two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea. The situation is being described as “hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies.”

In a nutshell, it’s not out of the question that at a time when it seems as though the West is determined to race with Russia up the escalation ladder, China could insert itself, militarily, into the drama.

The latest in blatant attempts to aggravate Russia as much as possible before Trump takes office is the Biden White House pressuring Ukraine to increase the size of its military by lowering the minimum age of conscription from 25 to 18. Apparently, Biden and company are not contented with the mass decimation and slaughter of Ukraine’s adult male population, as they want to clear out the younger crowd as well.

On a seemingly positive note, Biden used his sharp wit and ruthless cunning to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Then, in a not altogether unexpected turn of events, the masterfully brokered ceasefire completely fell apart.

On Wednesday, Israel fired on a vehicle in southern Lebanon entering an evacuated zone. The Israeli Defense Forces said this zone was supposed to remain off limits for travel according to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. “[The] IDF identified a vehicle with several suspects in a zone prohibited for movement in Lebanese territory,” the IDF said in a post to X. “IDF troops fired to prevent them from advancing, and the suspects left the area.” The IDF warned it “will operate against anyone who attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement and will continue to protect the citizens of Israel.”

As the Israeli government has shown on multiple occasions in recent history, Biden and Blinken’s words mean nothing to them.

Ultimately, it will be up to Donald Trump to decide whether to allow the neoconservatives to drag us into total war against Russia, China and Iran. I truly believe that we are approaching this precipice not to culminate in the most brutal and destructive war humanity has ever seen, but rather to be the final nail in the international deep state’s coffin.

Everyone in this community remembers Trump’s visit to the Imperial Capital, joining the ceremonial sword dance in Saudi Arabia, and his curious relationship with Vladimir Putin. Trump claims to be on relatively good terms with these leaders, so is it so impossible to think that the reason Trump has remained mum on the various escalatory dramas is because he is confident that he can deescalate them?

Would that imply that everything we are witnessing—as deadly and real as it is for those who are caught in the process—is really all one big front?

Just recently, during a presser, Putin expressed not only sympathy for Donald Trump and his family, but made it a point to differentiate them from “the Political System of the United States”:

If anyone in the U.S. can broker something with Russia (and by extension, China and Iran,) it would be Donald Trump—maybe something that keeps NATO from encroaching and is an acceptable deal for Ukraine (obviously Crimea is off the table) and if the truth regarding the U.S. State Department / CIA-backed Euromaidan regime change is made public by the proposed “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” promised in Agenda 47, it could completely shatter the current Ukrainian government, and peace could return to the region.

But imagine if things first deteriorated to the point where all-out war is all but expected to break loose, only for the Orange Man to cometh and completely diffuse the situation? Even the most ravenous of blue-haired resistance liberals would have to experience conflicting emotions about their new savior, Donald Trump.

Remember, these people’s entire lives are molded by fear: they embraced COVID orthodoxy out of the fear of the virus, they embraced the corporate media out of fear of Donald Trump and the internment camps he is sure to erect any day now, and when faced with the very real threat of total war, and possibly nuclear war, they will embrace Trump out of the fear of nuclear annihilation.

So, what do some of Trump's appointments and the current perceived threat of nuclear war have in common? They’re about as real as Santa Claus. Some of the more establishment choices could be mere figureheads who’ll either be fired or compelled to play ball, likely the former.

In my opinion, this first round of appointments, the ones that’ll actually stick that is, could be fake, made for strategic purposes, and just as likely to last as the threat of nuclear war with Russia.

