Wilted Ivy elucidated the high-level connections between academia and the Deep State. The Harvard Control Grid showed their framework of control. Now … lets see the Ivy Web.

The End of Illusion Begins in Cambridge

For over a century, Harvard University sat at the center of the Western world’s intellectual web - an elite fortress cloaked in prestige, draped in crimson, and entrusted with shaping presidents, policy, and public trust. But that trust was built on illusion.

The recent cascade of revelations, liquidations, and criminal convictions has exposed something far darker: Harvard was never just a school. It was a global command node - a soft power empire cloaked in academia, now caught in a storm of treason, foreign subversion, and ethical collapse.

From hosting sanctioned Chinese military-linked officials, to funding research in Wuhan through convicted felons, to concealing billions in foreign funds, Harvard’s once-pristine image has collapsed under the weight of its own deception.

The dominoes are still falling.

Financial Desperation - The Billion-Dollar Fire Sale

As reported in Wilted Ivy, Harvard began selling off more than $1 billion in illiquid private equity holdings - not to rebalance its endowment, but to stay afloat. According to public filings and insider leaks, the Harvard Management Company (HMC) was offloading stakes in vehicles managed by Blackstone, KKR, and Bain Capital. This wasn’t a strategy shift. It was distress liquidation.

Business Insider reported in January 2024 that Harvard’s liquidation was mirrored by major institutional partners, including Goldman Sachs and even BlackRock itself. These were not isolated decisions. They were a coordinated exit, a sign that something massive had shifted in the financial and ideological infrastructure beneath the Ivy League.

This collapse traces back to Executive Orders 13818 and 13848, signed by President Trump in 2017 and 2018 respectively, creating the legal framework for the seizure of assets connected to corruption, election interference, and foreign subversion.

These weren’t symbolic gestures. They were trapdoors.

Harvard Trained Sanctioned Chinese Paramilitaries

In April 2025, journalist Melissa Chen dropped a bombshell thread on X, exposing Harvard’s direct ties to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) - a Chinese paramilitary corporate entity sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2020 for its role in Uyghur genocide.

According to Chen’s findings, Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health had trained XPCC officials as late as October 2023 through the Harvard-China Health Partnership (HCHP). This partnership was founded after a $350 million donation from the Chan family, Hong Kong real estate tycoons with extensive links to Beijing.

Melissa Chen writes:

Given its land seizures and function as a military force that suppresses the Uyghurs, the XPCC is by all accounts a repressive, colonial institution.



The irony of course is that this is an elite institution that has spent decades posturing itself as a paragon of progressive values and a stalwart of social justice refusing to reckon with the moral implications of willingly training members of the XPCC, an organization that is antithetical to everything that social justice purportedly stands for.

These are not unfounded accusations. They are backed by U.S. Department of State designations and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2022, which explicitly bans dealings with XPCC and other entities tied to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Harvard’s defense? A statement that the goal was to help China develop insurance programs.

That’s like saying you partnered with the Gestapo to improve retirement plans.

The Lieber Case - Fauci Funds, Wuhan Labs, and Academic Espionage

Independent researcher Gain of Fauci reminded the world that Harvard’s betrayal wasn’t just financial or administrative, it was biological.

In December 2021, Charles Lieber, former Chair of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, was convicted on six felony counts, including lying to federal investigators and failing to report foreign bank accounts.

Lieber had secretly accepted:

$50,000/month from Wuhan University of Technology

Over $1.5 million to set up a lab in China

NIH and DoD research grants totaling $15+ million during the same time period

The DOJ’s press release from December 21, 2021 states,

“There is now no question that Charles Lieber lied to federal investigators and to Harvard in an attempt to hide his participation in the Chinese Thousand Talents Program... He exploited the openness of our academic system.”

The sentencing? A slap on the wrist.

According to the April 26, 2023 update from the Department of Justice, Lieber was sentenced to time served (just two days), six months of home confinement, and a $50,000 fine - less than a single month of his Wuhan salary.

This man helped develop nanowire battery systems and biosensors, critical technology with dual-use potential in warfare and surveillance, and handed it to China while lying to U.S. defense investigators.

And Harvard pretended it knew nothing.

Department of Education Steps In - The Foreign Money Flood

On April 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education under Secretary Linda McMahon issued a scathing press release:

“Harvard has not been fully transparent or complete in its disclosures, which is both unacceptable and unlawful.”

The Department invoked Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, demanding a full forensic breakdown of all foreign gifts and contracts above $250,000 - including lists of involved researchers, expelled foreign students, and correspondence with governments.

This action follows a 2020 institutional compliance report revealing that over $6.5 billion in foreign funds had gone undisclosed by top U.S. universities.

Harvard was a top offender.

Architects of Influence - Hidden Hand Behind Harvard

As previously documented in The Harvard Control Grid, what appeared to be a prestigious academic institution was, in reality, a keystone of global soft power- an operational control node embedded in everything from surveillance policy to international finance. That foundation now fractures under the weight of exposure.

To understand the true machinery driving Harvard’s rise and its fall, you must look beyond the classrooms, past the libraries, and into the backrooms of influence, where names like Rockefeller, Rothschild, and Blackstone sit at the helm.

Harvard isn’t just an educational institution. It is a trust hub. A financial conduit. A central nervous system for globalist soft power.

Its board members don’t just include academics or alumni. They include investment bankers, sovereign fund advisors, defense industry consultants, former World Bank officials, and NGO operatives.

Let’s begin with the Harvard Management Company (HMC).

HMC - The Engine of Globalist Liquidity

Harvard's $53 billion endowment isn’t managed by faculty. It’s managed by financial engineers embedded deep in the global asset system.

As of 2024, former and current HMC board members had ties to:

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

Blackstone and KKR

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

The Trilateral Commission

The Ford and Rockefeller Foundations

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is documented in board minutes, tax filings, and the public records of affiliated institutions. These individuals shuttle between Davos panels and Pentagon advisory boards. They fund climate initiatives in one hand and war infrastructure in the other.

Why is this important?

Because Harvard’s endowment isn’t just used for education. It is leveraged into global policy.

In 2018, Harvard began quietly increasing its exposure to international infrastructure funds, ESG compliance products, and sovereign sustainability bonds - all instruments championed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as mechanisms for ‘public-private governance.’

Translation: Harvard was embedding itself into the policy enforcement arm of global economic reengineering.

CFR, Trilateral, WEF - Harvard’s Soft Power Syndicate

Many of Harvard’s overseers and donors hold dual roles at the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. These are not academic clubs. They are architect groups.

CFR publishes policy frameworks later adopted by the State Department. Trilateral members set international trade standards. WEF selects Harvard fellows to pilot AI and surveillance programs globally.

A 2020 CFR report titled "Reshaping the World Through Higher Education" openly stated:

“Universities are essential to guiding the emerging global governance framework... particularly in facilitating stakeholder capitalism and digital identity systems.”

Harvard wasn’t just guiding that framework. It was staffing it.

Numerous CFR fellows and WEF Global Shapers are Harvard-trained. These graduates then return as guest lecturers, NGO executives, or even staff within the very global organizations they were taught to revere.

The loop is complete. Harvard trains the managers of the system, then shields the system through academic legitimacy.

The Rockefeller-Rothschild Thread

The Rockefeller Foundation has funded Harvard research centers since the early 20th century. Their fingerprints are all over public health policy, especially through the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The Rothschild family, though less openly affiliated, appears through partners in Harvard-linked capital vehicles, often through European fund management firms or NGO intermediaries.

Both entities heavily influenced the formation of:

The World Bank

WHO-aligned public health agencies

The digital health certificate and biometric tracking pilot programs

Many of these initiatives had roots in white papers developed by Harvard research labs - especially in behavioral psychology, systems modeling, and epidemiology.

Academic Capture Becomes Policy Weapon

The point isn’t merely that Harvard accepted donations. The point is that these donations bought ideological territory.

You don’t fund $350 million into a public health school and then watch passively. You steer the curriculum. You shape the research agenda. You hire the faculty.

And when global crises emerge - biowarfare, digital identity rollouts, economic resets - those pre-engineered research outputs are suddenly repurposed as policy.

Harvard thus becomes both source and validator. The scientific method becomes political cover.

And if you try to challenge it? You’re labeled anti-science.

From Research to Regulation - Harvard as Policy Proxy

While the public still sees Harvard as a beacon of higher education, behind the scenes it has operated as a staging ground for soft surveillance, biometric tracking, and the normalization of population control mechanisms.

This didn’t begin with COVID-19. It began years earlier through pre-pandemic preparedness simulations, strategic research contracts, and high-level partnerships with organizations like MITRE, Palantir, and the World Health Organization.

Much of the infrastructure used during COVID for lockdown modeling, behavioral nudging, and contact tracing stemmed from research born in Harvard labs, often in conjunction with the Kennedy School of Government, the School of Public Health, and the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

The Pivot - From Academia to Applied Surveillance

Harvard's influence wasn't limited to thought leadership. It actively piloted technological frameworks that were later adopted by authoritarian regimes.

The university helped develop:

Digital ID models used in WEF's "Known Traveler Digital Identity" pilot.

Ethical algorithms for predictive policing and health behavior enforcement.

Contact tracing protocols using Bluetooth and geolocation surveillance, in partnership with MIT and Big Tech firms.

These were framed as public health tools. In reality, they became instruments of population control.

According to a 2021 MITRE-Harvard collaborative paper, these tools were explicitly designed for rapid scalability in national crises. This was never about temporary interventions. It was about permanent infrastructure.

WHO Coordination - Harvard and Global Health Governance

The Harvard Global Health Institute, alongside the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, provided advisors and operational models to the WHO during the COVID-19 crisis. Documents published by the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan cite Harvard-originated risk algorithms and response models.

This included:

Behavioral nudging frameworks to increase vaccine uptake

Justification models for quarantine extension

Algorithmic impact assessments for misinformation response

The researchers framing these recommendations were not neutral scientists. Many were under contract with Gates Foundation initiatives, GAVI, or consulting arms like McKinsey Global Institute.

One former Harvard fellow became Chief Data Advisor for a European nation’s digital health pass rollout.

Another led the creation of an AI-driven compliance index that was later embedded into multiple national reopening plans.

The Human Capital Weapon - Fellowships for Control

Harvard's Global Shapers, WEF fellows, and Public Health graduates didn’t return to private practice. They moved into government ministries, UN working groups, and the administrative backbone of global digital compliance.

What began as ideological alignment turned into a recruitment pipeline for:

The rollout of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies)

AI-based misinformation control teams

ESG-enforced business surveillance via academic proxies

Harvard created the intellectual fuel, the personnel, and the soft law justifications. Then it positioned itself as the neutral validator.

It was never neutral. It was the delivery vehicle.

EO 13818 / EO 13848 - Legal Framework for Reversal

The same infrastructure used to install global control mechanisms is now being flipped.

Under Executive Order 13818 (targeting global corruption and human rights violations) and Executive Order 13848 (targeting foreign interference in U.S. elections), the legal grounds have been laid for asset seizure, disclosure mandates, and the disbanding of captured institutions.

Entities that enabled or profited from censorship, coercion, or collaboration with sanctioned foreign actors fall under the jurisdiction of these executive orders.

That includes Harvard.

Training XPCC personnel despite sanctions

Concealing foreign money flows in violation of Section 117 of the Higher Education Act

Collaborating on surveillance infrastructure later used for coercion and discrimination

The university is legally exposed on multiple fronts.

When Prestige Becomes Liability

Harvard’s fall is not symbolic. It is strategic.

In a world where the front-facing elite institutions have been captured by foreign influence, weaponized ideology, and technocratic overreach, their reputations become a shield - until that shield breaks.

With Harvard, the shield didn’t just crack. It disintegrated under its own contradictions.

An institution once synonymous with Western intellectual excellence is now legally entangled with:

A Chinese paramilitary entity responsible for genocide

A convicted biowarfare collaborator

Multibillion-dollar foreign funding violations

Censorship, surveillance, and the erosion of civil liberties

Prestige has become a liability. And that liability has triggered a response.

Continuity of Government (COG) - Reclaiming the Institutions

The foundation was laid years prior.

After the 2020 election and the rollout of COVID-19 emergency powers, select executive orders and national emergency declarations were activated and extended.

These include:

EO 13818 : Blocking the property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption

EO 13848 : Addressing the threat of foreign interference in elections

Presidential Policy Directive 40 (PPD-40): The COG framework for maintaining constitutional government in national emergency

These orders don’t merely freeze assets. They unlock operational authority to restructure governance under military continuity protocols if national security is compromised.

And compromised it was:

By foreign-backed disinformation

By election interference through institutional capture

By coercive public-private censorship and suppression of truth

Harvard’s role in this compromise was not marginal. It was central. And now, it's a target.

The Butterfly Effect - Institutional Collapse and Public Reckoning

Harvard is the keystone. But it's not alone.

As evidence mounts and public trust erodes, other institutions will follow:

Think tanks with foreign funders will face revocation of status

Media outlets complicit in narrative laundering will face DOJ scrutiny under Section 951 (foreign agent registration violations)

Universities with CCP ties will lose federal funding under Section 117 and expanded national security enforcement

The fall of Harvard signals to the public what White Hats already knew: the system had been captured from the inside. And only a lawful but dramatic intervention could restore it.

The Blueprint for the Sovereign Reset

This isn’t just a takedown. It’s a reset.

The collapse of the academic-intelligence complex opens the door to sovereign reengineering of knowledge, education, and research.

Imagine:

A people-owned Sovereign Wealth Fund funded by seized Ivy endowment assets

Decentralized research networks free from government or pharmaceutical capture

Independent education platforms leveraging open-source accreditation, skill-based advancement, and AI-enhanced learning

Citizen oversight committees managing biotech, surveillance, and behavioral research ethics

This is the post-Harvard world. Not a regression. A reclamation.

EO 13818 Enforcement - The Legal Engine of Repossession

The DOJ has already demonstrated its willingness to prosecute and seize assets.

Under EO 13818, the precedent has been established:

Seize bank accounts, real estate, and assets tied to systemic human rights violations

Freeze funds associated with foreign corruption and cover-ups

Reassign legal custodianship through federal receiverships or transition oversight

Harvard's endowment is on the table. Its affiliated labs, real estate holdings, and tech infrastructure can legally be repossessed if evidence shows:

Knowingly aiding sanctioned entities

Concealing foreign interference in domestic governance

Participating in psychological or medical coercion violating international law

All three thresholds have now been crossed.

The Great Transition - From Control to Co-Creation

The dismantling of Harvard is not just revenge. It is rebirth.

It signals to the world that truth will be reclaimed. That global governance by academic aristocracy is over. That information will be liberated from credentialed deceit.

What comes next is not a rebranding of the old system. It is a clean slate for:

Conscious learning

Ethical research

Transparent governance

Decentralized collaboration

This is the sovereign reset. It started with the liquidation of assets. It expands with the seizure of infrastructure. It accelerates with the awakening of the people.

And it will be remembered as the moment when the most prestigious institution in the Western world, collapsed under its own hubris, became the cornerstone of a new, liberated future.

Truth Shatters the Spell

Every empire is built on stories.

Harvard's story was one of prestige, merit, and excellence. But behind the myth stood layers of curated deception - stories constructed to preserve elite power, hide global collusion, and engineer compliance through credentialed control.

The fall of Harvard isn't just a takedown of an institution. It's the end of a spell.

A spell cast on generations trained to outsource their sensemaking to experts. A spell that made credentials matter more than truth. A spell that made us trust the very people engineering our enslavement.

But the spell is breaking. And what comes next is the reclamation of reality.

The Biology of Awakening

When truth collides with deception, the nervous system enters chaos. Psychologists call it cognitive dissonance. Mystics call it ego death. Neuroscientists call it integration.

It is the moment when the mind, body, and soul attempt to reconcile conflicting realities - when old stories collapse and the nervous system must rewire to match the truth.

The exposure of the Ivy Web is not just political. It is biological. It is spiritual.

And it requires grace.

Because when people learn that the institutions they revered were built on lies - and that those lies were used to control their very biology, their families, their freedom - what follows is grief, rage, and eventual release.

That release is the beginning of coherence.

Building the New - Systems Rooted in Truth

We do not need a new Harvard. We need a new blueprint.

A living system. A distributed ecosystem of truth-centric knowledge, creativity, and service. The replacement for the Ivy Web is not one institution. It is a global grid of sovereigns acting in resonance.

Here is what it looks like:

Decentralized Education : Learning platforms not built on conformity, but curiosity. Where knowledge is shared, not hoarded. Where credentials are earned through lived mastery.

Ethical Research Networks : Labs not driven by pharmaceutical grants or defense contractors, but by collective inquiry into what heals the body, the planet, and the soul.

Open Source Governance : Systems where every voice has access to process. Where power is accountable, transparent, and temporary.

Spiritual Literacy: The reintegration of soul into society - where consciousness evolution is not an afterthought, but a pillar of community design.

This is not utopia. This is restoration.

The Return of the Soul to the Center

For decades, we were trained to separate the sacred from the systemic. To keep faith out of governance. Spirit out of science. God out of institutions.

But Harvard's collapse is a spiritual reckoning.

It shows us what happens when power is disconnected from truth. When intellect is separated from wisdom. When achievement becomes a substitute for integrity.

The future will not be built by technocrats. It will be built by the coherent.

By those who have healed. By those who have grieved. By those who can see the pattern, and still choose to love.

You Are the Replacement

There is no hero coming. There is no school, no president, no panel of experts that will save you.

You are the new system. Your body is the signal processor. Your integrity is the firewall. Your soul is the compass.

The Ivy Web collapsed not just because of exposure. It collapsed because the people stopped consenting to the illusion.

And now, the soil is fertile. The debris has cleared. The blueprints are already being drawn.

Not in Harvard halls. But in living rooms. On homesteads. In community fireside circles. And inside the quiet, sovereign hearts of millions who will never go back to sleep.

This Is the Reset – The Great Turning

Not of economies. Not of currencies. But of consciousness.

The real great reset is a re-membering. Of truth. Of sovereignty. Of soul.

Harvard was the crown jewel of the illusion. Now it becomes the cornerstone of the awakening.

And we - the witnesses, the builders, the healers - step forward as the new architects.

The Ivy has been uprooted. The web has been revealed. And finally, the world is remembering what it means to be free.

This article draws from a wide range of sources, including public records from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Justice, formal executive orders, Harvard Management Company disclosures, and statements by key watchdogs and whistleblowers.

Special thanks to independent investigators like Melissa Chen, and Gain of Fauci, whose reporting helped uncover critical layers of the Ivy Web. Additional insights were informed by publications from the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Economic Forum, and publicly accessible federal court documents.

