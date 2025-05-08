Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wild Bill's avatar
Wild Bill
5h

Excellent work, OC. You laid it out in a way that even a product of our public school system could understand. If that is, they learned how to read.

BTW, you need to add a by-line to the article -- I had to scroll down to the bottom to identify you as the author.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5h

Outstanding. So well organized that I even understood it. I am daily convinced that Biden stealing the 2020 election was the best thing that happened to our country, painful as it was for four years. We all woke up smarter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture