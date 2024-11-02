Welcome back, dear Friends and Patriots,

This is Part 2 of the White Pill Emporium series, in which we find powerful reasons to harbor rational hope about the future. Ideally, we can spread the hope around a bit—at the very least, to those who are likely to take us up on the offer.

I do my best to write my articles as stand-alone pieces in order to save you guys time; however, this piece simply cannot be understood properly until you’ve read Part 1.

You’ll see when you read these articles that the ideas we’re discussing are simply too big to fit into one piece. I wish that weren’t the case; however, the silver lining to all of this is that the payoff for reading both is immense.

You see, there are aspects of the Q operation that defy rational explanation… at first.

As the saying goes, “any technology that we don’t understand appears to us as magic”. The Q operation might look like magic to anyone who has familiarized themselves with the voluminous Q proofs; but, as you will discover, rational explanations can be found.

To begin to make sense of all of this requires we look at reality in a manner quite different than they teach us in school—thus, to aid us in our comprehension of reality, I have employed what I consider to be the single best tool available, namely the Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe (CTMU). If you’ve read Part 1, then you already know what I’m referring to here.

Before we begin Part 2 in earnest, I should warn you guys that I think the Storm (as promised by Q) will arrive until somewhere in the middle of 2025. I reckon things are going to continue to get darker and crazier until this operation is complete—I could be wrong about that, but if it turns out that I’m right, then we will need all the White pills we can get.

Luckily, there are plenty to go around…

The Ultimate Riddle

The solution to the riddle of Q involves learning our TRUE relationship to existence itself.

If God shall win, as Q has told us, then how, realistically, do we position ourselves to be on His team? And, as a member of His team, how are we to most effectively perform our role?

Contemplating these questions is part and parcel of life as a Digital Soldier.

The 5G war is not merely an information-war—it’s also a science-war, and, among other things, a spiritual war. The intel required to fight effectively at each of these levels often comes from surprising places. Consequently, those who prematurely discount the importance of hardcore philosophy and metaphysics are, without realizing it, shooting themselves square in the foot…

It's not necessary that “everyone” know about these things, but, as the saying goes, the more, the merrier.

I can fully appreciate that many aren’t inclined towards these topics, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with that—but these things are extremely important nonetheless. I sincerely believe that I’d be doing you, America, Trump, Q and even God a disservice by neglecting to talk about these things.

With that said, lets dive in…

The Limits of Empirical Science

The scientific paradigm as it exists today (to the extent that any coherent paradigm can be found there at all) doesn’t furnish us with a complete methodology for arriving at the truth of any given matter.

The reason for this is quite simple: it is handicapped by materialism, which wholesale denies the importance of (and, often, the existence of) those aspects of reality that aren’t available for physical measurement (including but not limited to: mind, spirit, metaphysical design aspects of reality, etc).

For many people—particularly “trained scientists” and academics—that which cannot be perceived by the physical senses might as well not exist at all. The very notion of “metaphysics” is instinctively repugnant to such people. Ironically, they don’t realize that every time they use an abstract tool such as language or mathematics, they temporarily leave the world of provisional, empirical observation, and dip their toes into the very metaphysics they deny.

I will show you how this is true.

The entire point of theorization is to apply a logical system of some kind to a set of observations in order to derive deeper understanding and meaning from said observations. This, in turn, makes it possible for us to make predictions and “master nature”.

Nothing in the physical world, in and of itself, tells us how to do that—necessary operations of logic, however, can tell us what to do.

Case in point: though we may observe an apple fall from a tree, the mere observation of this fact does not furnish us with an equation to explain gravity. We can only find such an equation by applying mathematics to the situation—nothing less will suffice.

With that in mind, what part of mathematics did we discover through the empirical method? Precisely none of it.

Mathematics proceeds purely by necessary operations of logic, not observation of the physical world. No empirical investigation of any kind is required to know that adding two and two together makes four —for it is inherent to the definition of two that doubling it makes four. One need only recognize the self-evident logic of it.

Ergo, every time we use mathematics in order to make sense of our scientific observations, what we’re really doing is bringing the coherent logic of mathematics to bear on the physical world. We are coupling something that is ultimately non-physical (logic) to the physical world in order to make sense of the latter.

Case in point: when we watch an apple fall from a tree, we’re not observing the laws of physics directly; we are simply observing the effect that such laws have upon the apple. To discover those laws, we must devise a measuring system, and an attendant mathematical model that permits us to make definitive predictions about falling objects.

To reiterate: empirical observation alone does not give us the equation for gravity. It is only when we COUPLE our physical observations to an underlying mathematical framework that we can derive the underlying laws of physics.

The very fact that such laws are discoverable through logic and mathematics should tell us something very profound about the true relationship between cognition, logic, metaphysics, and the physical world. If we can apply pure logic and math to the physical world to discern its laws, then this tells us that physical reality is inherently logical—otherwise, physical phenomena wouldn’t behave in ways that are predictable via operations of logic and math.

Mainstream science and academia has steadfastly ignored this glaring issue: we have many theories we use to understand things, but until the CTMU (Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe) arrived, nobody had yet developed a theory for the way that theories relate to their respective domains. Now, thanks to the CTMU, we know with 100% certainty that our theories accurately map onto reality because the very cognitive-syntax we use to generate said theories is derived from the same ruleset that maintains the intelligibility of reality itself.

When I say “you are a child of God”, I mean that quite literally. You are a microcosm of the same thing that made everything else.

But I digress.

Reality as a Vast, Living Language

It’s time to quote Langan from his paper, An Introduction to Mathematical Metaphysics:

“[T]he task of explaining such things as physics, the possibility of physics, and the relationship of physics to the physical universe requires a metalanguage of physics, a higher-order language in which the ‘object language’ of physics can be an object of reference. Let a metalanguage capable of these functions be called ‘metaphysical’.” – Langan (emphasis mine)

In so many words, what we need is a language that serves as its own generative medium—one that produces all objects and rules of relation between said objects out of itself. In so many words, the “mental activity” of God is the best candidate available to fit the bill.

I put “mental activity” in quotes because it’s the best approximation I can muster—ultimately, the “mental activity” of God is something beyond our ability to express in English. Nonetheless, it’s a useful metaphor.

In my last article, I mentioned that science and religion cannot possibly contradict each other, if indeed they are both ways of accurately relating to one and the same reality. The higher-order metalanguage proposed by Langan does, in fact, conform to a key passage from the Bible, namely John 1:1:

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was God, and the Word was with God”.

This is, a perfect description of what we’re talking about here when we talk about God and metalanguage.

God, being the source of existence itself, MUST factorize itself into various components that interact according to a basic, universal ruleset—ergo, it is literally true that everything began as a language conceived in the mind of God, which, upon being conceived, immediately becomes part of the body of God/the universe.

Because you are an aspect of this metalanguage, you are endowed with certain powers of creation as well…

Of course, most of us never engage our powers of creation, because most of us aren’t aware they exist in the first place. But you know who would likely understand such things? Someone with Q clearance…

In Contact with the Miraculous

There is much more to say about the CTMU, but I promised you guys that I’d begin dispensing some of those extra strength White Pills I mentioned earlier.

I’m sure by now many people are wondering how this all relates to Q and us. (I assure you guys I almost never sit down to write thinking to myself, “ah yes, it’s time to begin an entire new series”. These things have a way of happening on their own.)

To cut to the chase: when you understand the CTMU, many of the improbable and miraculous events surrounding Q become explainable. And it is in the process of learning to explain these things that the deeper nature of existence—and our place in it as Digital Soldiers—reveals itself to us.

In the Art of War, Sun Tzu tells us that we must know ourselves and the enemy in order to obtain the highest advantage possible.

Indeed, this concept of “knowing thyself” must be taken to the highest possible level, where the distinction between self and universe starts to dissolve.

We’ve all been done a terrible disservice by the academic world that eschews metaphysics in favor of materialism, because this has cut us off from one of our most potent sources of power. You will NEVER master the material realm by looking for power only in matter…

What people don’t realize (for the most part) is that the universe is alive, and it hears you when you get “close enough” to it. THIS is the true source of all sorts of phenomena usually attributed to things like the “law of attraction” and/or “synchronicity”—I say this not only based in personal experience, but also the testimony of dozens of people, not to mention the fact that this is logically supported by the most advanced formulation of metaphysics anyone can find these days (aka the CTMU).

There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump has successfully contacted the miraculous…

How to Play 5D Chess

Like I said before, many things I’m saying here will be further explained in Part 3—I assure you, I did not think we would need a Part 3 to this! But not to worry. All will make sense in due time.

The closer one gets to God, the more easily God can hear you; and, at the same time, the more one’s perspective begins to shift in such a way that it more closely resembles that of Gods perspective.

The more one closes the gap between themselves and God, the greater the flow of communication between oneself and God. Take that literally! (Some might argue that these ideas are “blasphemous”, but I would counter that by saying that one blasphemes God when one artificially scrambles the channels of communication that would otherwise be available between God and all of God’s creations/children/etc. The days of pussyfooting around these matters MUST come to an end.).

Obviously, there is a limit to this, because the human nervous system simply doesn’t have the processing power required to run the entire Universe—and yet, certain essential features of Gods perspective are knowable through both logic and intuition. Among other things, God’s perception of time itself is such that “eternity” and “now” are reconciled to become, essentially, the same thing.

From our human perspective, this essentially means that God can alter the present or the past from the future. And, as we will see soon enough, it is scientifically provable that we can do the same thing, to a certain degree. The implications of this are nothing short of jaw-dropping: your ability to influence reality increases the closer you get to God, and this influence need not be “time bound” in any conventional sense.

(“Future proves past”…)

I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that “4D chess” became a meme—I think that’s a comm. Rest assured, I have thus far only shared a small percentage of my arguments in support of this idea.

In any event, many times people have wondered, “how on Earth does Trump stay several steps ahead of the cabal?” and I suspect the answer is that Trump/Q/White hats are able to access intel across various potential timelines. Not only that, but I believe sincerely that they gained this ability with a little help from “above”…

Q asked us, what is the key that opens all the doors?

My answer to that question is simple: accurate knowledge of God and accurate knowledge of reality are the exact same thing, and when you possess this knowledge, no door shall remain closed to you indefinitely.

How’s that for an extra strength White Pill?

God Wins

Donald Trump is known as “Teflon Don” because he appears to be impossible to take out or defeat.

From the very beginning, they accused him of colluding with Russia, then proceeded to impeach him multiple times; subsequently, he’s been subject to absurd levels of lawfare, all of which is clearly meant to destroy him—or, at the very least, incapacitate him to the point where he never poses a threat to the Deep State ever again.

We watched him dodge a bullet on TV several months ago, but I would wager that he (either literally or metaphorically) continues to dodge all manner of “bullets” every single day. There is much we never hear about—in any event, it’s clear that Trump has managed to royally piss off seemingly the entire power structure of the cabal.

What happened to tip the scales? The cabal had all the power in the world. What did the White hats and Trump do—what are they doing—that has the cabal so afraid?

There is no doubt in my mind that Divine Intervention is taking place right now as we speak, and the Q operation is one of the more visible symptoms of this intervention. Please understand that I’m NOT calling Q or Trump our “savior”—I’m simply saying that the miraculous facts surrounding the Q operation are reasonable evidence of Divine intervention.

They say that God helps those who help themselves, and, with that in mind, I believe that this Divine intervention is made possible by the existence of a sufficient number of human beings who are willing to learn the truth as best we can and do the right thing. I’m certain that we’re on a very positive timeline now, and that each one of you who has been researching and speaking the truth deserve your fair share of credit for this fact.

Alas, though I didn’t originally intend on extending this into three parts, there will be a third part to this—I understand many of the claims made in this article demand further explanation, and I assure you that I will provide this to you.

In the meantime, never doubt for a second that God is actively involved in freeing mankind from enslavement to the cabal, and that your part in this process is not only of critical importance, but that your good works are also witnessed by God.

Indeed, when you see things for the way they really are, it becomes clear that things couldn’t be any other way.

