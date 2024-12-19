Does anybody remember the huge scandal that was happening back in 1996?

I bet most of you do.

It would consume the media narrative for several years, and some thought it might actually topple a president.

Bill Clinton’s administration was inundated with scandal from the very moment he took office. It is hard to imagine, looking back now, how any president could have survived so many scandals. If the Clinton administration wasn’t proof of a two tier justice system, then I don’t know what is.

Have you ever just sat back and tried to remember all the Clinton scandals that happened during his administration? There were so many scandals that it is very difficult to remember them all. I’m sure there were even more that were never disclosed at the time.

I’m not going to go into all the Clinton scandals because there were just too many. The Clintons are the modern day Ahab and Jezebel.

But one scandal defined Bill Clinton’s entire administration, and it would become so big in the media narrative that it would cause all the other scandals to be shoved under the rug or removed from the headlines.

I’m sure you know which scandal I’m talking about.

It’s the first thing most people think about when they remember the Clinton administration.

It involved an INTERN.

Does that ring any bells?

This INTERN would become world famous.

Her name was Monica Lewinsky, and president Clinton was caught having an affair with her in the White House, in spite of the fact that she was around the same age as his own daughter. The whole Clinton administration went into cover-up mode and a lot of pundits on the right actually thought it might end Clinton’s presidency.

That was never going to happen.

The Clintons were insiders and part of the protected class.

It was all a big show.

While everyone focused on Clinton’s infidelity, which had already been well documented before he ever became president; all the other scandals just went away and were swept under the rug. These soon-to-be-ignored scandals, should have not only brought down the Clinton administration, they should have also exposed the depth of corruption within our own government.

But instead, infidelity became the most important narrative.

Why?

Because lying under oath to hide an inappropriate sexual relationship in the White House was never a real threat to the Clintons.

Infidelity was NEVER going to end the Clinton administration.

What would have?

Treason.

We were funding and arming our enemies back in the 90s, just like we were doing during the Obama administration, with Hillary as Secretary of State in Benghazi.

But as embarrassing as the Monica Lewinsky scandal was for the Clintons, they welcomed that attention because it helped to hide something far worse.

What could be worse than an affair with an intern in the White House?

According to the New York Times:

Several Congressional committees are investigating whether the Administration's policy of exporting space satellite technology to China has helped China and other countries to develop and use nuclear missiles. The inquiries come after recent articles in The New York Times disclosing a Pentagon finding that the reliability of China's nuclear missiles was significantly advanced in 1996 after scientists working for American space satellite companies provided Beijing with expertise on guidance systems. The technology needed to put a commercial satellite in orbit is similar to that which guides a long-range nuclear missile to its target. ''I'm not blaming China,'' said Senator Thad Cochran, a Mississippi Republican. ''We're talking about our own Government policy-makers responsible for the transfer of this technology, and this case is a glaring example.''

Congress had opened several investigations into the Clinton administration for allowing advanced guidance technology from American companies to be transferred to China, which allowed the Chinese to launch their rockets into orbit. This was an obvious breach of national security. The Chinese at the time, were struggling to successfully launch their own rockets and were given this advanced technology because of waivers signed by President Clinton.

Those waivers to transfer missile technology to Communist China happened in 1996, and that was the same year that Clinton began his affair with Lewinsky.

There was one person in the Clinton administration that was at the center of this treason.

This person was also making big news in 1996.

How?

According to the New York Times:

In a vivid example of how an investigation can outlive its target, an inquiry into the financial affairs of a late Cabinet officer led today to the indictment of a Texas entrepreneur and her top financial officer, both accused of defrauding the Federal Government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. A nine-count indictment returned by a Federal grand jury here accuses the entrepreneur, Nolanda Sue Hill, 53, of Dallas, and her financial aide, Kenneth C. White, 49, of Cumberland, Md., of conspiring to bilk the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation between 1989 and 1995. Although the indictment never mentions him by name, Commerce Secretary Ronald H. Brown was the original target of the investigation. Attorney General Janet Reno said in the spring of 1995 that Mr. Brown had apparently failed to properly report large payments from a business partner, Ms. Hill.

The original target of this federal investigation was Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Commerce. His name was Ron Brown, and he got the appointment because he was a big fundraiser for Clinton in his first presidential run.

Ron Brown’s partners were indicted and then convicted.

But what happened to Commerce Secretary Ron Brown?

More from the New York Times:

An independent counsel, Daniel S. Pearson, was appointed, but while the inquiry was still in its early stages, Mr. Brown was killed in a plane crash in Croatia on April 3, 1996. The investigation was then transferred to the Justice Department.

These are important data points:

An independent counsel had been appointed to look into Brown’s corruption, but Brown then died in a plane crash at the early stages of the investigation.

Ron Brown was under criminal investigation and tied personally to the Clintons and illegal fundraising. Clinton was running for re-election at the time. Ron Brown died in April of 1996, and the election was coming in November of the same year.

But who appointed the independent counsel in the first place?

According to Greensboro News And Record:

A federal appeals court Thursday named Miami attorney Daniel S. Pearson as an independent counsel to investigate the financial affairs of Commerce Secretary Ronald H. Brown, making Pearson the fourth special counsel probing officials of the Clinton administration. Pearson, 64, a former state judge and federal prosecutor, will be asked to determine whether Brown broke the law in his private financial dealings or in his public reports of those transactions. Legal sources said the investigation of Brown, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, probably would last well into the 1996 presidential campaign.

This independent counsel investigation was about to open up the Pandora’s Box of illegal fundraising and the selling of America’s secrets. That ended with the death of Ron Brown—just one of many suspicious deaths surrounding the Clintons.

Ron Brown knew too much. He became expendable in order to save the Clintons. Ambassador Christopher Stevens was in a similar situation in Benghazi. Same playbook.

Once Ron Brown died, the investigation was transferred to the DOJ under Janet Reno, because Brown’s partners were not part of the Clinton administration. There was no more need for an independent counsel.

That took the target off the Clinton administration.

Cover-up secured.

Do you remember this classic moment at Ron Brown’s funeral, when Bill Clinton was captured noticing the cameras were on him while he was laughing?

Ron Brown died in early April of 1996 in a plane crash aboard an Air Force plane that crashed into a mountainside in Croatia, which was considered a war zone at the time. The plane had suspicious navigational failures.

What was the Commerce Secretary doing flying into a war zone?

Anybody remember what was happening back then?

It wasn’t just the sale of missile technology to China; EVERYTHING WAS FOR SALE.

According to Buchal.com:

Former Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown died on April 3, 1996, in a plane crash near Dubrovnik, Croatia. Thirty- four persons accompanying Brown on the trade mission also died in the crash. Due to the efforts of Judicial Watch, we now know beyond a reasonable doubt that seats on Brown's Commerce Department trade missions were sold to raise funds for the Democratic National Committee and the 1996 Clinton/Gore Campaign. There is overwhelming evidence that Bill and Hillary Clinton knew of and approved this improper and illegal fundraising scheme.

Bill Clinton was notorious for one thing throughout his administration:

EVERYTHING WAS FOR SALE.

The Clintons put America up for sale in every way imaginable.

It wasn’t just seats aboard planes on trade missions to raise campaign funds. Do you remember them “renting out” the Lincoln bedroom in the White House for big donors? Everything was about money.

But the campaign fundraising scandal was nothing compared to selling weapons technology to our enemies.

More from Buchal.com:

Even more serious than the sale of public property for campaign contributions is the likelihood that transfers of American technology, approved and overseen by Ron Brown's Commerce Department, breached national security. Bernard Schwartz, head of Loral Corporation and a major donor to the DNC, accompanied Brown on a 1994 trade mission to China. During this trade mission, Brown set up a meeting between Schwartz and a Chinese government official. This meeting led to a transfer of American missile technology to the Chinese that is now the subject of a congressional investigation.

The Clinton administration actually sold American missile technology to the communist leaders in China.

At the time, China couldn’t get their missiles into orbit, so they weren’t the threat to the United States that they are today. Ron Brown was the liaison between China and the Clinton administration.

There was nothing that wasn’t for sale.

Clinton allowed the sale of supercomputers to China, too. Those supercomputers helped advance China’s nuclear missile program by about twenty years.

This sale of military technology to China was alarming and caught the attention of Congress, who opened up investigations. Ron Brown’s criminal investigation into his corrupt business dealings was about to reveal far worse crimes. The illegal fundraising was the tip of the iceberg in the Clinton administration.

More from Buchal.com:

At the time of his death, Ron Brown was under subpoena to produce documents relating to the sale of seats on trade missions to Judicial Watch for its suit against the Commerce Department. Nolanda Hill, a friend and business partner of Brown, testified under oath that Brown had shown her a collection of such documents in an ostrich skin portfolio. These documents were withheld from Judicial Watch in violation of the subpoena and a FOIA request. Just before his death, Brown reportedly said of his mounting legal troubles, "I am too old to go to jail. If I go down, I'll take everyone else down with me.” The suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash of Brown's plane have given rise to much speculation of foul play.

Commerce Secretary Brown was under investigation and had been subpoenaed to testify. He was panicked because he was at the center of all of these illegal deals involving the Clintons. He was threatening to cut a deal to avoid prison time, and that didn’t go unnoticed.

The timing of his death, given the investigation and his subpoenas, was more than suspicious. So is the number of deaths surrounding the Clintons and their scandals.

But why was Ron Brown’s death so suspicious?

More from Buchal.com:

Making Brown's death even more suspicious is the fact that a perfectly round .45 inch inwardly beveling hole was discovered in the top of his head as his body was being processed by the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP). The story of the hole in Brown's head broke on November 24, with a report by Christopher Ruddy in the Pittsburgh Tribune- Review. Ruddy reported that Lt. Col. Steve Cogswell, a deputy medical examiner with AFIP, questioned the official finding that Brown died of multiple blunt- force trauma as a result of the airplane crash. Cogswell, who did not personally examine Brown's body, based his suspicions on x-rays and photographs of the top of Brown's head. Also suspicious, according to Cogswell, was the fact that the original x-rays of Brown's head showed possible metal fragments in the brain, consistent with a high-velocity gunshot wound. The two head x-rays are missing from Brown's file and Cogswell suspects they were never placed in the file. On December 5, 1997, AFIP imposed a gag order on Cogswell, forcing him to refer all press inquiries on the Brown case to AFIP's public affairs office.

Ron Brown wasn’t supposed to survive the plane crash. Steve Cogswell saw the original x-rays and determined Brown had a bullet hole in his head. The x-rays then disappeared, and a gag order was placed on Cogswell.

The Clintons were untouchable.

But he wasn’t the only AFIP pathologist that thought the hole in the top of Ron Brown’s head was a bullet hole.

More from Buchal.com:

If matters had remained there, we could dismiss Cogswell as a rather eccentric fellow willing to jeopardize his military career by making wild accusations. But on December 9, 1997, Lt. Col. David Hause, another AFIP pathologist, came forward to corroborate Cogswell's story. Hause, one of AFIP's leading experts on gunshot wounds, was present in the room when Brown's body was being examined. A commotion erupted when Chief Petty Officer Kathleen Janoski said "Wow, look at the hole in Ron Brown's head." Hause walked over and verified that the wound penetrated the skull, exposing brain matter. According to Hause, the wound "looked like a punched- out .45-caliber entrance hole." After Hause spoke to Ruddy, the AFIP gag order was broadened to include all AFIP personnel.

Three separate military pathologists, including an expert on bullet wounds all concluded there was a bullet hole in Ron Brown’s head. Then a gag order was placed on the entire department.

Cover-up complete.

Ron Brown was panicked, because he was under criminal investigation by an independent counsel, instead of Clinton’s corrupt DOJ. He was in real danger of conviction. He was vocal about not taking the fall and was eliminated. The selling of American military technology to the Chinese was all swept under the rug, and then Clinton was re-elected.

The biggest thing that made all of this treason go away was the story of an INTERN.

The Monica Lewinsky story quickly consumed the media in DC. It was a purposeful narrative that was now running 24/7. Instead of endangering the Clintons, it actually helped sweep the congressional investigations on selling military technology to China and money laundering under the rug.

This is why the Q operation was so important when Trump took office. Trump and the military needed an alternative media source to fight the narrative war against the CIA controlled media. General Flynn talked about building a digital army of truth tellers. This operation has destroyed the MSM credibility, and given the control of the narrative back to the people. We are the news now.

There were some truth-tellers back then who said Ron Brown had a bullet hole in his head and didn’t die from the plane crash. But they were forced into silence.

Do you remember that Q told us about plane crashes?

Q says that seven out of every ten plane crashes are targeted kills, and that the good guys in the know, never sleep. It’s a constant threat.

But while Commerce Secretary Ron Brown’s suspicious death and the selling out of America got swept under the rug by a story involving an INTERN, there was a big story starting to develop way below the radar. Back in 1996, when Bill Clinton was having a secret affair with Monica Lewinsky and a lot of investigations were going on, there was a much bigger story about an INTERN that got zero attention.

Do you know about this other INTERN, and do you know why this story is so important?

According to Vanity Fair:

Huma, as anyone who follows politics knows, is 40-year-old Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s “shadow,” as Politico once described her. She began working for Hillary in 1996, when she was a 19-year-old intern fresh from George Washington University assigned to the First Lady’s office.

Important information to remember:

Huma Abedin was an INTERN and “ assigned ” to Hillary Clinton in 1996 at the young age of 19.

Huma was attending school at George Washington University.

Huma rose from a nineteen year old INTERN, working for Hillary in the Clinton administration, to becoming Hillary’s most trusted aide and confidante, as she made her quest for the presidency.

More from Vanity Fair:

Over the years, Huma has served in several positions, with increasingly important-sounding titles. She has been Hillary’s “body woman,” her traveling chief of staff, a senior adviser, and a deputy chief of staff when Hillary was secretary of state. Now, based in Brooklyn, she is the vice-chair of Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign. But whatever the title, the job she performs for Hillary has always been essentially the same: confessor, confidante, and constant companion. It’s safe to say that over the years Abedin and Hillary have spent more time together than either has with their husband. A former adviser to Bill Clinton describes her as “a mini Hillary.” Wherever Hillary goes, Abedin goes. In November 2008, when Hillary flew to Chicago to meet with President-Elect Barack Obama to discuss becoming secretary of state, she took Huma along. During Hillary’s grueling, nearly 11-hour congressional testimony in October about Benghazi, Abedin was there. She has been referred to as a “second daughter” to the Clintons. Others have described Hillary and Huma as like sisters.

Huma Abedin quickly became Hillary’s shadow. She wasn’t just her constant companion, she was also her most loyal confidante. Huma was by her side through every promotion and scandal—not just Benghazi.

More from Vanity Fair:

Whoever wants to curry favor with Hillary has to go through Abedin, as thousands of recently released e-mails make abundantly clear. For the quotidian matters of the schedule, she speaks for Hillary, and people adept at getting access to Hillary know it. “Everybody fights to be at the center,” the former adviser says, “and Huma controls a lot of that dynamic.”

Huma was controlling access to Hillary. That’s not a coincidence. She became the power broker in the Hillary circle.

More from Vanity Fair:

The Washington Post once described Abedin as “notoriously private.” That’s a fiction, of course. Like many other political operatives, she appears in the media when it suits her agenda. The campaign has put the fear of God into many who might speak about her. One longtime Clinton observer explained that, along with Chelsea, Abedin is “the third rail” of the Clinton political world. “Huma is a terrific leader. She’s multifaceted, has a great strategic sense, and she’s a wonderful colleague. She’s an integral part of the team, and her competence is only exceeded by her humility,” says Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

Even this long puff piece by Vanity Fair mentioned some of the criticisms of Huma, but couched them in a way to present Huma as a loyal servant and patriot. The critics were painted as right wing conspiracy theorists.

As Podesta said, Huma was “an integral part of the team.” But what team was he talking about?

Huma Abedin became an INTERN for Hillary in 1996 while all the big Clinton scandals were coming to light. The story of this important INTERN went completely under the radar.

According to Newsweek:

Abedin has arguably been closer to Hillary Clinton than any other single person in the last 20 years. Her remarkable rise from girlhood in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to lowly intern during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, to campaign vice chairman and possible White House chief of staff, remains one of the least understood and most intriguing aspects of Hillary Clinton's organization. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1976. At age 2, she moved with her parents, Pakistani and Indian Muslim academics, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and only returned to the U.S. at 18 to study at George Washington University. Two years later, she got a White House internship, entering Hillaryland in 1996, around the time President Clinton was first locking eyes with intern Monica Lewinsky. In 1998, when that sex scandal detonated, Abedin was the gofer in the girls' club forming a leak-proof shield around the humiliated first lady.

Huma Abedin has a Pakistani background. That’s an important data point.

Huma came out of nowhere. She went from an INTERN while going to school at George Washington University to Hillary’s right hand aide at the State Department, and was slated to be chief of staff at the White House if Hillary had won the presidency.

Her family moved from Michigan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when she was just two years old.

Why would they move to Jeddah?

Think way back near the beginning of this long series.

Do you remember who was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and has many important connections there, along with lots of big construction projects?

None other than Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Did you know that the Bin Laden family is also centered in Jeddah?

Do you think that’s just a coincidence?

So many roads lead to Jeddah.

Huma has been at Hillary’s right hand for over 20 years, and she had access to everything.

More from Newsweek:

During Clinton's first run for president, in 2008, she brought Abedin on the road with her. The young aide proved such an efficient loyalist that after Barack Obama's election that year, newly appointed Secretary of State Clinton made Abedin her deputy chief of staff. In that post, besides toting coats, Abedin was arranging meetings with world leaders, scanning Clinton's talking points for those meetings and being cc'd on sensitive email traffic between the boss, diplomats, the White House and world leaders.

As deputy chief of staff for Hillary at the State department, Huma had access to the most sensitive information within the top of the Obama administration. She had access to private conversations between top Obama officials and world leaders, along with everything Hillary was involved in.

Huma was a central player under the radar.

How did she get to this important position within our government? Was she just in the right spot at the right time?

More from Newsweek:

In Clinton circles, it's the height of uncouth to mention Abedin's nationality or childhood, especially after the risible accusation, lobbed by former U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann in 2012, that she might be a Muslim Brotherhood sleeper. But her Saudi Arabian childhood is an intriguing facet of her story, and the one about which the least is known. Abedin's parents spent their careers at Saudi Arabian universities. Abedin's mother, Saleha, is a sociologist and vice dean at a women's college in Jeddah. Her late father, Syed, helped start an international journal devoted to the Muslim diaspora in non-Muslim lands, called the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. Abedin worked part time at the Journal between 1998 and 2009, until she went to the State Department. Right-wingers see evidence of a possible sleeper in that association, as well as in the fact that she served on the board of a Muslim Student Association at George Washington University that, a few years after she left, was advised by Al-Qaeda-affiliated cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.

Huma’s family moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when she was young, and her mother was given a job as vice dean of a women’s college while her father helped to start an international journal called “The Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs.” (JMMA)

This is key:

The Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs is an international propaganda journal for the Muslim Brotherhood. It was started in Jeddah with the help of Huma’s father.

According to PJMedia:

Ms. Abedin, of course, is Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff. When concerns about her Muslim Brotherhood connections were first raised by five conservative House members, there was great gnashing of teeth from both Democrats and the Brotherhood’s growing squad of Republican cheerleaders. Soon, however, it was demonstrated beyond cavil that Abedin herself, like other members of her family, has a disturbingly close association with Abdullah Omar Naseef.

Abdullah Omar Naseef was a known wealthy Saudi financier of Al Qaeda.

According to the Global Muslim Brotherhood Watch:

Abdullah Omar Naseef has held many important positions in Saudi Arabia, including serving as Vice-President of the Kingdom’s Shura Council, President of King Abdul Aziz University, and most importantly as Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) from 1983-1993. Dr. Naseef is currently an officer of the International Islamic Council for Dawa and Relief, (IICDR,) which is composed of more than one hundred Islamic organizations from all around the world and headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. The IICDR web site identifies a large number of affiliated organizations, many of which are associated with the global Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas fundraising, or support for Al Qaeda. Dr. Naseef is also the President of the Muslim World Congress.

Naseef has long ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in two areas: The media and charities.

How close is he tied to Huma Abedin’s family?

Let’s go back to the previous article from PJMedia:

Ms. Abedin’s Naseef connection centers on an entity the al-Qaeda backer established and recruited Abedin’s parents to run: the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs. Since its founding in the late seventies, the IMMA’s main purpose has been to publish the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. Naseef remained closely involved in the JMMA for decades after its founding in the late 1970s — he was removed from the masthead in 2003, right around the time he was named as a defendant in the civil suit brought by victims of the 9/11 atrocities.

Naseef himself recruited the Abedin family to come to Jeddah in order to start the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs in order to create the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. This journal was designed to create resources for universities around the world, in order to promote the Muslim Brotherhood’s perspective on all issues, especially relations between other religions and governments.

This was a major component of the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy of “civilization/stealth jihad,” which was pushing sharia law acceptance in non-Muslim countries.

Articles from this journal have been used in universities around the world to teach the promotion of sharia law and the supremacy of the Muslim religion.

Infiltration, not invasion.

The Abedin family was at the beginning of this strategy in the late 1970’s.

Naseef helped create this Muslim Brotherhood journal, and he was associated with it, right up until he was named as a defendant in a lawsuit by the families of 9/11 victims, because he was associated with fundraising for Al Qaeda. When Huma’s father passed away, her mother took over the operations at the journal.

What was Huma’s role at this journal for the Muslim Brotherhood, which was pushing sharia law?

According to PJMedia:

Abedin was assistant editor of the journal for a dozen years — from the time she started interning at the Clinton White House in 1996 until right before she joined the State Department in 2009. During seven of those years, she overlapped with Naseef, who was then on JMMA‘s advisory board.

Huma Abedin was the “assistant editor” of the journal from the moment she became an intern for Hillary, right up until she became Hillary’s closest aide at the State Department.

Huma was Hillary’s closest aide when she was a Senator, too.

While Hillary was Senator for New York, she sat on several important committees. Including committees overseeing our Armed Forces, Education and the Budget. During that time, Huma was privy to a lot of privileged and sensitive information. Huma was still working as the assistant editor for this Muslim Brotherhood journal.

Isn’t that a conflict of interest?

And, how in the world did she ever get a SECURITY CLEARANCE, given her family’s deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?

Naseef was a fundraiser for Al Qaeda, and worked for this journal at the same time as Huma and her family. Wouldn’t a close association with Naseef prevent her from gaining a SECURITY CLEARANCE?

But why was the mission to create this journal so important for the Muslim Brotherhood?

Remember, their goal was to create a global sharia law caliphate. The strategy was twofold—even though the Muslim Brotherhood had “publicly” denounced violence, as a way to shield themselves from criticism and prevent being designated as a terrorist organization in the United States. They still used their many global charities to fund groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and Al Qaeda. The Muslim Brotherhood had denounced violence, while at the same time, they were funding and promoting terrorism, and everyone knew it.

The second part of the strategy was to infiltrate the governments of non-Muslim countries by recruiting from within.

Infiltration, not invasion.

How?

Through the universities.

This was a coordinated plan to infiltrate a lot of universities, which have been recruiting grounds for future politicians and bureaucrats by the Muslim Brotherhood.

More from PJMedia:

Naseef not only established JMMA: he served for many years as secretary-general of the Muslim World League, a critical leadership post in the Brotherhood’s Saudi-funded effort to spread Islamic supremacist ideology globally. Quite apart from the terror-funding end of that enterprise, Naseef lavishly underwrote efforts to indoctrinate young Muslims at educational institutions.

The entire goal of this effort was to indoctrinate young Muslims at universities in order to place them at the highest positions within our government. If you control the government, you can force sharia law on the population.

The Muslim Brotherhood had been infiltrating our government for many decades, and it culminated with the installment of the Obama administration.

Here’s a portion of an important Q drop.

From Q drop #111 — Nov 05, 2017 11:34:15 PM EST:

Important Context: What have you learned about HUMA? What organization is HUMA? Which US President is affiliated w/ HUMA? Why is this relevant? What year(s) did this occur? Who funded on behalf of this President? Why is this relevant? What year(s) did this occur? What just happened in SA? Who was arrested? Funds frozen. Why would this former President be funded pre-political days? Repeat. Important. Why would this former President be funded pre-political days? Why is this relevant? Was the MB affiliated to any of these organizations/people?

Here’s the important context of this Q drop:

This entire drop is centered around one person. Q gives us hints.

Q asks: What just happened in Saudi Arabia? Who was arrested? Funds frozen?

This was one of several Q drops that posted on Nov 5, 2017, which was the day Prince Alwaleed was arrested in Saudi Arabia and all of his funds were frozen.

Q asks: What organization is HUMA and which president is affiliated with it?

HUMA > Harvard University Muslim Alumni association.

As I pointed out in a previous article titled: Bad Actors, Alwaleed paid for Obama’s Harvard education in his pre-political days and there’s a reason that Obama’s school records are still sealed.

Is Obama a member of the Harvard University Muslim Alumni association? Didn’t he say he was a Christian throughout his presidency? Looking back now; who did Obama constantly DEFEND? And who did he go out of his way not to OFFEND? Was it Christians or Muslims?

You know the answer.

Was the Muslim Brotherhood connected to HUMA?

Of course they are.

Groups like the Harvard University Muslim Alumni (HUMA) association are a central part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s “civilization/stealth jihad” strategy. Universities are their recruiting and training grounds for the infiltration of our government. The Muslim Brotherhood is against assimilation, and instead wants to replace the constitution with sharia law. They indoctrinate young Muslim students into pushing these goals as they seek jobs within the government.

Huma Abedin was a perfect example of this strategy. She was a student at George Washington university when she was assigned as an intern for Hillary.

Was that just a coincidence?

More from PJMedia:

This enables Muslims to create enclaves — in the physical community, on campus, and in major social institutions, including government — in which sharia is honored as basic law and Muslims are given safe haven to refrain from pressures to assimilate. In the United States, the foundation of this infrastructure is the Muslim Students Association, which has hundreds of chapters on campuses across the United States and Canada. Interestingly, in the mid-to-late-nineties, while she was an intern at the Clinton White House and an assistant editor at JMMA, Ms. Abedin was a member of the executive board of the MSA at George Washington University, heading its “Social Committee.”

The Muslim Students Association (MSA), is the key to the “civilization/stealth jihad.”

There are hundreds of chapters in universities across North America.

While Huma Abedin was an intern for Hillary, she was also assistant editor for the Muslim Brotherhood journal (JMMA). But at the same time, she was also on the executive board of the Muslim Students Association (MSA) at George Washington University, and was even in charge of the “Social Committee.”

Huma Abedin was a Muslim Brotherhood plant from the beginning, which is how she first became an INTERN in the Clinton White House.

This chapter of MSA at George Washington University had a radical history.

More from PJMedia:

That MSA chapter has an intriguing history. In 2001, its spiritual guide was … Anwar al-Awlaki, the al-Qaeda operative who was then ministering to some of the eventual 9/11 suicide-hijackers. Awlaki himself had led the MSA chapter at Colorado State University in the early nineties. As Patrick Poole has demonstrated, Awlaki is far from the only jihadist to hone his supremacist ideology in the MSA’s friendly confines. In the eighties, Wael Jalaidan ran the MSA at the University of Arizona. He would soon go on to help Osama bin Laden found al-Qaeda; he also partnered with the Abedins’ patron, Abdullah Omar Naseef, to establish the Rabita Trust — formally designated as a terrorist organization under U.S. law due to its funding of al-Qaeda.

These Muslim Students Associations around the country have become breeding grounds for not just terrorists, but also infiltrators within our own government—both pushing for global sharia law. “Rabita Trust” which was designated as a terrorist organization, was affiliated with Nareef and Al Qaeda. It was also a Pakistani organization.

That’s not a coincidence.

More from PJMedia:

This is not a random proliferation of fraternities, the sort of cultural solidarity exhibition routinely seen throughout the American melting pot. The Saudi-constructed, Brotherhood-conducted Islamist infrastructure in the West is on a mission — the “Muslim Minority Affairs” mission. It seeks to grow an unassimilated, aggressive population of Islamic supremacists, who will gradually but dramatically alter the character of the West. Its goal is incrementally to infiltrate sharia principles in our law, our institutions, and our public policy.

Did you catch that?

The Muslim Brotherhood’s goal, is to “incrementally infiltrate sharia principles in our law, our institutions, and our public policy.”

Q talked about that, and tied it all together in this important Q drop:

Q drop #4750 — Sep 23, 2020 3:03:37 PM EDT:

Who controls [wields significant influence] re: the 'Clinton' [D] party? https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/22919 https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/24651 Who controls [wields significant influence] re: the 'Hussein' [D] party? https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/30480 Different factions of foreign [primary] control? Who paid _Hussein's Harvard Law Degree? Who financed _Hussein's political life? Who is Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal? Why are Hussein's school records under seal? Competing factions [each with a horse in the race] seeking direct WH control [+USMIL][+Trillions _overseas transfer of US taxpayer funds]? All working together [coordinated][INFILTRATION not invasion][VJ _HA]. What happens to US taxpayer funds transferred overseas under guise of AID, MIL, CLIMATE, etc.? US taxpayers funding the destruction of America? Q

Who is Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal?

He was the puppet master who controlled the democrat party under both Obama and Hillary. Alwaleed had primary control over our government. He installed Obama as president, and tried to install Hillary next.

This was his sixteen year plan to destroy America and the constitution, while forcing Sharia law on the people. Control of the White House gave Alwaleed control of the U.S. military and trillions of dollars being spent overseas with no oversight. Taxpayers were being forced to fund our enemies, and it’s been happening for generations.

Why was Huma Abedin so important?

Don’t miss what Q said.

“All working together [coordinated][INFILTRATION not invasion][VJ_HA].”

[Valerie Jarrett_Huma Abedin]

Huma Abedin and Valerie Jarrett are both connected to Alwaleed.

Huma was Hillary’s “handler,” and Valerie Jarrett was Obama’s “handler.”

Coordinated infiltration.

In my next article, we will go deeper into the connections between Huma, Hillary, Obama and Valerie Jarrett. I’ll also connect them to another important player that Q mentioned.

11.3 - PODESTA indicted.

11.6 - HUMA indicted.

All coming in Part 2 …

