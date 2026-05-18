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Gary's avatar
Gary
15h

A commuted sentence, with restrictions besides, is far from what Tina Peters deserves, but over the coming years I think she'll be recognized as one of the heroes of the Golden Age who helped bring down the corruption that Joe Biden called "... one of the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organizations in the history of American politics." I hope to someday see schools, roads, and parks bearing Tina Peters' name.

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
15h

“Jena Griswold and other critics said the commutation risks weakening deterrence against election-system tampering”…I suspect what Griswold really means is that she fears the discovery of election fraud by the corrupt system in power.

I don’t remember the name, but there was another person in CO charged with the same “crime” as Tina but only got parole and community service.

What Americans want to know is why Tina’s sentence was extremely harsh?!

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