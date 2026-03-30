Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
10h

Deep breath...exhale!

I am deeply in love with God and spend time daily in His word and trusting in His indwelling Spirit to lead and guide me. I celebrate Jesus' life, death, justification, resurrection, ascension, and patient waiting; and the ransom He paid and the redemption He enables for us all (if we accept it).

Two very distinct declarations guide my understanding of New Covenant fellowship and worship:

One comes after the disciples' marveling at the glory of the temple (a statement that they were sure Jesus would affirm). (BTW: This was the rebuilt temple that the religious leaders bragged had taken them 46 years to complete, so a roughly 20 BC start.) Jesus instead speaks of its destruction! (Luke 21:5-6) God does not, will no longer, dwell in buildings made with hands - that was Old Covenant!

The other comes from Paul, in his letter that most clearly defines what the New Covenant forms of gathering should look like. He centers his statement by reminding them that they themselves are the temple/sanctuary/tent of God. (1Cor.3&6) And that their "in common" gatherings should facilitate each one bringing "a psalm, a teaching, a revelation, a language, an interpretation...let all be done for building each other up...for God is not of confusion but of peace." (1Cor.12-14)

Having a week that focuses on all that God has done for us CAN (but is not assured to) draw us closer to Him...or it can be, as Paul warns, like the one who looks in the mirror and then, walking away, immediately forgets what he as seen.

Deep breath...exhale...post!

Reply
Share
19 replies
DJL's avatar
DJL
11h

Seriously his last name is Pizzaballa? The Italian cardinal. You can’t make it up, folks

Reply
Share
2 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture