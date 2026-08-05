Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2h

Nice work.

I think BB's take on the impact of real job (and product) creation is the foundational layer that Trump 2.0 has been putting in place for a decade and all the other Discombobulation stories simply run cover. General Kwast's analysis from the last Narrative episode ring truer every day.

Winning really is such a rush!

Keep it coming.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Reply
Share
Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
1h

Awesome post and Take by Ghost on the exposure of Israel’s playbook that does not have Peace as the end goal.

Greater Israel vs the two state solution.

“By the end of this story, Israel being the aggressor and unreasonable party will be an indisputable fact.” Just a matter of time!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture