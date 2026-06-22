The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Happy Father’s Day

Let’s kick off the week with some national pride.

First up, here’s a World Cup stadium full of Americans singing John Denver. (This is in Seattle, a historically lib-tard town.)

Team USA defeated Australia on Friday evening, securing position at the top of Group D, meaning that Team USA is now guaranteed to advance out of group play and into the single-elimination matches, regardless of what happens in the game against Turkey on Thursday.

Americans across the country gathered on Friday to watch the match. Here is a montage of reactions when Team USA won.

Remember, soccer is not our sport. It is the one sport where we can barely compete with the rest of the world—and it’s also the one sport that even the poorest of countries plays, and many of them play it pretty well. Team USA didn’t even qualify to play in the 2018 World Cup. Nobody expects us to go far in this tournament. So enjoy the ride while the heater continues.

And for those who want to poo-poo the World Cup because it’s soccer: This is America. We love competition, and we LOVE being the underdog—which doesn’t happen often. If soccer is the world’s sport, and the great equalizer when it comes to the clash of civilizations, then let’s go out there and dominate the pitch. The world knows it’s not our sport; so let’s go beat them at it, anyway.

PS - Iran played Belgium yesterday had one of the most insane goalie saves you’ll ever see.

The game ended 0-0, though Iran did score on a penalty kick and had to called back due to offsides, though the internet is up in arms saying that it wasn’t offsides. It would be hilarious to see Iran go on a run and play deep into the tournament, mostly because the Israelis and their slaves would seethe.

US and Iran Conclude High-Level Talks in Switzerland, Mediators Say, as Zionists Continue to Turn on Trump Admin

High-level talks between U.S. and Iranian officials concluded Monday in Switzerland after negotiations that began Sunday and continued into the early hours of the next day. Mediators Qatar and Pakistan said the sides agreed to a roadmap toward a final agreement within 60 days and would continue technical discussions during the week. A joint statement released through Qatar’s foreign ministry said the parties also agreed to a mechanism intended to end fighting in Lebanon and established a communications channel to help ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that the discussions took place under a memorandum of understanding reached the previous week that extended a ceasefire for at least 60 days. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on social media that Iran had obtained waivers for oil and petrochemical exports, the release of some frozen assets and the start of a reconstruction and development plan. The White House did not immediately comment on whether the high-level talks had formally wrapped up. Reuters reported that Iranian and U.S. sources provided differing accounts of the discussions. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, said Iranian negotiators stopped returning to the main negotiating room after comments attributed to President Donald Trump, while a U.S. diplomat involved in the talks told Reuters that negotiations continued through the night and covered issues including the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon and nuclear matters.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The GOP, Mossad Media, and Israel’s proxies continued to spin out and attack President Trump and the peace deal he has signed with Iran. One of the more notable moments came from US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, while speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate’s 2026 International Policy Summit. Huckabee threw shade at Trump over his social media habits.

It should be understood that the reason Huckabee is concerned that he will be fired is that he has made it known that he stands with Israel against the Trump administration and those who question the US relationship with Israel.

Mark Levin spoke, as well, and wasn’t unhinged at all. ("They will murder every single one of you... every woman in this room, they will rape you…")

The best, though, came from Levin’s Friday evening show, when he attacked the Trump and told them to stop belittling Israel.

(Hey Mark: LIGMA)

Now let’s go to Netanyahu:

“Kill them FIRST!”

So what Netanyahu is saying is that Israel attacks and kills its perceived enemies before they can harm Israel. Is that what happened to Charlie Kirk? Is that what is going to happen to America, now that we are being labelled as an enemy by Zionists everywhere.

Ben Sabti, a defense researcher at an Israeli defense institute, suggests that the US needs to experience another Pearl Harbor or 9/11 to "remember" who its enemies are.

Totally normal behavior, calling for the death of innocent Americans so that more people will like Israel. (huh?) One must wonder if this was some sort of confession…

Here is more of Netanyahu, calling for Jews everywhere to fight antisemites. It almost seems like he is calling for some kind of a civil war in America.

Yeah, because aggressively fighting those who may disagree with you is a great way to win their support. It’s like these people lack all self-awareness and have no idea that their own insufferable behavior is their own worst enemy.

There was one voice of reason on the stage. Jonathan Conricus, former IDF spokesman, told the Summit that Israel is still entirely dependent on the US and Israeli politicians who claim they can go their own way are delusional.

He speaks the truth. Israel is still a welfare queen, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon, if Israel wants to continue to maintain their status quo.

As for JD Vance in Switzerland, there was a strange development when President Trump posted comments about Iran’s proxies during the meeting, prompting Abbas Araghchi and the Iranian delegation to get up and leave.

President Trump doesn’t make unforced errors, so there is something else happening in this moment. Perhaps it is a bit of a humiliation ritual for Peter Thiel, in case he thinks that he is going to simply install JD Vance into the White House, post-Trump, and take over America’s sovereignty.

In any event, the RINO’s, NeoCons, and Zionists all seem properly triggered, and I can’t get enough of it.

Accelerate.

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John Solomon Announces Temporary Unpaid Role with the Government to Identify Documents

Journalist and Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon announced that he will temporarily step aside from his editorial role to assist the government in an unpaid capacity identifying documents, according to a video posted by Just the News. The outlet described the assignment as temporary and unpaid. The video page states that Solomon’s work will involve identifying classified or withheld documents concerning what it describes as “weaponization and election integrity.” No additional details regarding the government entity involved, the duration of the assignment, or the scope of the document review were provided in the text available on the page.

Ashe in America: Solomon made it clear that he isn’t being paid for his adventure in government service. Nothing is free, so what’s the value exchange?



I like John Solomon. I’ve also always thought he was operating. The timing of his predictions haven’t been great but, he trends towards justice. And his access to the administration makes him newsworthy (as opposed to just news delivery).



I look forward to hearing Solomon’s stories when his adventure is over, and he gets out, and discusses what he did.



I also look forward to the promised Justice — the outcomes of which Solomon has always seemed so certain.



The golden age depends on it.

Media Says New Iran Deal Not Clear Enough on Nuclear Program

A newly signed U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding has opened a 60-day negotiating period for a potential nuclear agreement, according to a Fox News report published June 20. The reported framework leaves key questions unresolved regarding the disposition of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, with negotiators expected to address those issues in follow-up talks. Fox News also reported that planned technical discussions in Switzerland were postponed. The reported memorandum identifies IAEA-supervised on-site downblending of enriched uranium as the minimum acceptable method for handling the stockpile, while stating that the process for resolving the issue remains subject to further negotiation. The agreement reportedly also calls for discussions concerning Iran’s future nuclear needs and related enrichment issues. Fox News cited a recent IAEA report stating that the agency has had limited visibility into Iran’s declared nuclear program, reporting that it has not received information from Iran regarding most declared nuclear facilities and has not been granted access for broader on-site verification. A senior administration official, speaking on background to Fox News Digital, said the memorandum requires Iran to reaffirm that it will not seek nuclear weapons and is intended to advance negotiations on uranium stockpiles, dismantlement of nuclear facilities, enrichment restrictions and inspection access. Vice President JD Vance, quoted by Fox News, said Iran had pledged not to enrich uranium and to permit inspectors to destroy highly enriched stockpiles. Experts interviewed by Fox News said effective verification of Iran’s uranium stockpile would be essential to any final agreement. They argued that inspectors would need sufficient access to locate, secure and verify nuclear material before any dilution process could be relied upon. (Fox News, June 20, 2026)

Burning Bright: The brightest bits of signal over the past few months have resided in Trump’s almost comedic (to me,) and nightmarish (to much of the Normie Mindscape, the intellectual media who doesn’t know what’s happening and of course the Invisible Enemy) and almost flippant comments about not holding Iran’s feet to the fire on the Nuclear issue, the ‘missiles’ issue and, you know the entire supposed premise of the war in the first place, even going so far as to repeat almost verbatim many of the core claims I forwarded throughout the Iran War series, starting with the central premise, which was that the war was never against Iran, but was rather against the Global Energy Cartel and the Western Globalist Hegemon, and that the De-Nuclearization Narrative was just that, paving the way for a Re-Nuclearization Actual.



He even went so far as to say that the now-fabled ‘nuclear dust’ buried under a mountain of rubble on the back of his repeat of the exact plot of the Top Gun: Maverick trench run back in June 2025 wasn’t very valuable at all, even if he admitted it was “psychologically quite valuable.”



Again, does that sound like a man describing a run of Actual, kinetic operations … or psychological operations meant to stave off that very thing?



And if I don’t think a ‘real war’ was actually fought in Iran, above it or around it over the last few months, how can I simultaneously believe Donald Trump has used the Iran War to prove himself the very master of war myself and many others have dubbed him in the strange, inverted and multi-dimensional (and generational) times in which we live?



In other words, what was the fake war really about?



Sure, it was partly about the Actuals that needed disentangling, which I covered at length in the middle of the Iran War series …



But more so, I believe the fake war was about exposing the engineered nature of those Actuals, and the Narratives that had been holding their dissolution back.



To wit, in June 2025, the last time we had a fake special military operation against Iran—admittedly a much shorter one—I argued that Donald Trump’s emphatic assertion that he would NEVER allow Iran to have a nuclear program, up to and including the enrichment required for a civil nuclear energy program, I said he was lying, and that he would pivot in time.



I even said it on air, and encouraged my audience to clip me.



Someone did.



(From June 2025.)

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Tulsi Gabbard Releases Intel Confirming that Dr. Fauci Funded the Wuhan/COVID-19 Lab and Other Similar Facilities

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Thursday released a press statement announcing the publication of communications and documents that it said had not previously been made public concerning government assessments of COVID-19 origins and the role of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. In the statement, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the release was the result of a yearlong declassification review conducted by ODNI. The agency said the review included testimony from multiple Intelligence Community whistleblowers and resulted in the release of documents that ODNI says shed light on interactions between Fauci and intelligence officials during the pandemic. ODNI alleged that Fauci influenced Intelligence Community assessments regarding COVID-19 origins and asserted that newly released correspondence contradicts testimony he gave to Congress in 2024. The press release also states that the agency gathered whistleblower accounts alleging retaliation against analysts who challenged prevailing conclusions regarding the virus’s origins. According to the statement, examples from those whistleblower accounts were referred by Gabbard to the Intelligence Community Inspector General for review. The release includes allegations that some analysts who supported the lab-leak hypothesis faced professional repercussions and that dissenting views were suppressed. The press release does not indicate the outcome of any Inspector General review.

Ashe in America: In a transformational change program, you move fast and break things. You can’t let the old guard set your pace or your agenda, and you break rules because the old guard rules are preventing your transformation.

Starmer Expected to Resign on Monday and Set Out Orderly Exit

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a timetable for his departure from Downing Street as early as Monday, according to a report published Saturday by The Observer. The newspaper reported that Starmer had concluded his position was no longer tenable following discussions with cabinet ministers, advisers, trade union leaders and party donors. The report said Andy Burnham, fresh from a victory in the Makerfield by-election, was due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Monday and was expected to meet Starmer early in the week. Burnham supporters were reported to be claiming support from more than 201 Labour MPs for a potential leadership challenge if Starmer did not step down voluntarily. The Observer also reported that some Labour figures expected an orderly transition process, potentially culminating in a leadership change later in the year. However, the newspaper quoted a Downing Street source describing reports of an imminent resignation as “just speculation.” It also noted that Starmer had said on Friday that he would stand in any Labour leadership contest and maintained that he had “more to do” as prime minister. A Truth Social post linked for review could not be independently accessed because the page content was unavailable without client-side JavaScript. As a result, no facts from that post were used in this brief.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is devastatingly hilarious timing for Britain. England is currently dominating the World Cup and considered a top-3 team in terms of talent, and still their Prime Minister is going to resign. What a cuck. Be better, England. In fact, be best.

Zelensky “Acted Like Mr. Bean on Crack,” Scott Bessent Allegedly Said.

A new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan alleges that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent privately used derogatory language to describe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before a contentious Oval Office meeting involving President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. According to excerpts cited by RT and attributed to material published by The Guardian, Bessent described concerns about Zelensky’s behavior ahead of the meeting. The meeting was intended to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine agreement granting the United States access to Ukrainian mineral resources. RT reported that Bessent had played a role in negotiating the agreement and was present during the discussions. According to the article, the meeting deteriorated into a confrontation after disagreements over U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia. RT reported that Zelensky was asked to leave the White House and that the minerals agreement was ultimately signed about two months later.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Scott Bessent continues to be the pipe-hitting gangster in the Trump Administration.

BONUS ITEM

On this episode, Ashe in America and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry embark on a discombobulating weave through the week of stories that felt like a 31-day month. America rising, Iranian peace, and an unexpected, extended weave about COVID define this episode — and the COVID declas hadn’t yet dropped when we recorded.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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