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Ann G. Troppmann's avatar
Ann G. Troppmann
1m

Great Brief! Love ALL the video clips: soccer(!!), Zionists (:(!!), and BB's predictions! Spot on, as usual!

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
14m

Welcome back, what a time we are having:-)

I really appreciate the work y'all put into this Brief. I most frequently resonate with BB and his 40K view and focus on the narrative.

ASHE I love the USA Soccer highlight (even though it is a Commie sport:-) the underdog story is always fun and who did not love the Miracle on Ice narrative. Warms your heart and unites like no other.

GBPH you had the best and funniest line: "Scott Bessent continues to be the pipe-hitting gangster in the Trump Administration." I love his character in this story.

Winning is so much fun!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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