This feature is a follow-up to ‘Information Warfare,’ and is best read with that context in mind.

The Steele dossier was the Achilles heel of the entire conspiracy to frame Trump for Russian collusion. It was the major weapon used to obtain FISA warrants in order to spy on Trump, and was also the basis for the Mueller investigation.

But the dossier wasn’t the enemy’s original plan.

It was a plan that was FORCED on the enemy because they never expected Hillary to lose the 2016 election. They were FORCED to quickly come up with a plan to get Trump impeached and removed from office as soon as possible.

On the night of the 2016 election, the enemy was in pure panic. That’s why Hillary never showed up to her election night rally, and instead sent her campaign manager, John Podesta out to talk to the crowd and inform them that she wouldn’t be speaking to them. Hillary supporters across the nation were crushed that she lost, and many were breaking out in tears. The entire media had assured them that Hillary had anywhere from a 91% to 75% chance of winning the election.

It was supposed to be over before it began.

Why were the media and democrats so confident Hillary would win?

They thought Hillary would actually win Florida. That meant that the only path Trump would have to win was to win the three rust belt states that a Republican had not won in many years.

The media narrative was that Trump was struggling and might lose Florida, which meant he was in trouble in a lot of other states as well.

Was that reality?

Or just media “projection?”

Florida was supposed to be Hillary’s “checkmate” state in the 2016 election. Hillary supporters across the country were ready to celebrate ‘early’ because they were expecting a landslide victory. But then the Florida results started pouring in, and the state was much closer than the media expected.

Chuck Todd had actually revealed the truth without knowing it.

There was a “stagnant turnout” of African Americans for Hillary in the early voting in Florida. She has always been a flawed and unpopular candidate. Trump wasn’t the one in trouble in these battleground states, Hillary was.

The media script completely flipped after Florida was called for Trump.

After Hillary lost Florida, she only had one path to victory, as her supporters instantly felt the dread set in. You could also feel the air going out of the balloon for the media, because they knew that Trump had the clear advantage.

When Trump was declared the winner in Pennsylvania, the race was over. Pay particular attention to the “somber” mood of the media that is supposed to be impartial. It’s as if they are attending a funeral.

They were “stunned.”

Nobody in the media ever thought Hillary would lose Pennsylvania. The democrat party machine has controlled the city of Philadelphia for many years, and that control had always assured a democrat victory in the state of Pennsylvania. Hillary lost, and it was also a repudiation of the Obama administration. He had campaigned a lot for Hillary in these crucial states, and it had little effect.

Does anybody remember this famous Obama clip?

Hillary was never supposed to lose. Obama’s worst nightmare was now reality.

Panic in DC.

There was no time to waste. An immediate plan had to be thrown together to remove Trump. It began to unfold on the very night of the election.

A portion of Q drop 153 — Nov 14, 2017 9:25:09 PM EST:

Why, hours after the election, did seven people travel to an undisclosed location to hold a very private & highly secured/guarded MEETING? Why didn’t HRC give a concession speech? When was the last time a presidential candidate didn’t personally give a concession speech?

The military was monitoring everything.

Why did Hillary meet with Obama and his top officials suddenly in a “very private and highly secured/guarded MEETING?”

FEAR.

A portion of Q drop 350 — Dec 14, 2017 9:27:05 PM EST:

Shall we play a game? Find the spider(s) and build the web (the ‘map’). Remember, they consider you to be the fly (specifically, the ‘feeder’). Remember, they never thought she was going to lose. Therefore, they never thought investigations and/or public interest into their criminal acts would be exposed/investigated. Therefore, they never thought they had anything to FEAR.

This FEAR is real.

There was a story that came out near the end of the 2016 campaign that almost all of the media and fact checkers still deny happened. But the person who reported it is a credible journalist, and there is also circumstantial evidence to back him up.

Does anybody remember this story?

According to Investment Watch Blog:

I’ve read on the AltMedia that Hillary Clinton had an outburst, in which the pathological liar said probably the only truthful thing she’s ever said: “If that fucking bastard [Donald Trump] wins, we all hang from nooses.” So I did a search and found the source of that quote: Bill Still, of The Still Report videos on YouTube.

On his website, Still describes himself as: A former newspaper editor and publisher. He has written for USA Today, The Saturday Evening Post, the Los Angeles Times Syndicate, OMNI magazine, and has also produced the syndicated radio program, Health News. He has written 22 books and two documentary videos.

Given Hillary’s history and the fact that she may be one of the most despised people in politics today; does anybody think this story is far fetched?

What was the context of this “statement” by Hillary? What caused her to have this outburst?

More from Investment Watch Blog:

According to Still, during last year’s presidential campaign at the Commander-In-Chief Forum on September 7, 2016, moderator Matt Lauer went “off script” and asked Hillary about her using an illegal, private email-server when she was secretary of state. According to Bill Still’s source — an unnamed “NBC associate producer of the forum” — Hillary was so enraged that, after the forum, she went into a ballistic melt-down, screaming at her staff, including a racist rant at Donna Brazile, calling Brazile a “buffalo” and “janitor”. Brazile recently turned against Hillary — now we know why.

In this tirade, Hillary made racist comments directed at Donna Brazile, who was a senior leader of the DNC and had been a big part of Bill Clinton’s administration. Donna would later go on to write a book claiming Hillary had rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders to get the nomination, and was controlling the fundraising for the DNC.

That was payback for those racist comments.

More from Investment Watch Blog:

This is the NBC associate producer’s account of what happened: “Hillary proceeded to pick up a full glass of water and throw it at the face of the assistant, and the screaming started. She was in a full meltdown and no one on her staff dared speak with her — she went kind of manic and did not have any control over herself at that point. She came apart — literally unglued. She is the most foul-mouthed woman I’ve ever heard. And that voice at screech level — awful! She screamed she’d get that fucking Lauer fired for this. Referring to Donald Trump, Clinton said, ‘If that fucking bastard wins, we all hang from nooses! Lauer’s finished, and if I lose, it’s all on your heads for screwing this up.’

I have been saying for years that they all know what’s coming.

It also doesn’t take a lot of imagination to believe Hillary could become angry enough to lose control and treat people this way. She has a long history of verbally abusing the people working around her. Everyone already knew about the trouble she had been in, with her illegal server.

So why did she go ballistic when Matt Lauer went “off script” and asked her about it?

Here’s how we know this story is accurate.

There’s a reason why Hillary erupted into rage. Her entire campaign was completely micromanaged, and there weren’t supposed to be any “off script” questions of any kind, or in any setting.

For whatever reason, Matt Lauer wasn’t playing ball that night.

This interview with Lauer happened on September 7, 2016. James Comey had very publicly exonerated Hillary of all her crimes involving the server back on July 5, 2016. That was supposed to be the end of it. The “controlled media” weren’t supposed to ask her about the server ever again. This story about the illegal server was supposed to be over. It was supposed to have ALREADY been swept under the rug and no longer be a part of the narrative. The media’s job now was to ignore that story and promote Hillary in any way possible.

Remember, the ONLY REASON that James Comey’s FBI launched a criminal investigation into Hillary’s secret server was because Trey Gowdy had discovered the server in his Benghazi investigation and the Inspector General was demanding a criminal investigation. But as I’ve made the case in my last few articles, Hillary was NEVER in any danger of being prosecuted by Comey because she owned him. He was a huge part of her “pay to play” protection racket.

Comey knew all about Hillary’s secret server BEFORE it became public knowledge, because he and many top Obama officials were also using secret servers to hide their crimes. He publicly exonerated Hillary to help her campaign, even though the FBI isn’t responsible for prosecutorial decisions.

Comey had done his job, and the “server” story was supposed to have gone away. That is, until Matt Lauer went “off script” and brought it back up in a very public setting near the end of the campaign. It was like reopening an old wound, and it allegedly created a backstage Hillary meltdown.

Hillary made good on her threat against Lauer.

Does anybody think it was just a coincidence that sexual harassment allegations would get Lauer fired soon after Hillary lost the election?

Hillary was also dead serious about them “hanging from nooses;” if Trump won the election. She knows they’ve committed a whole lot of treason. Thats why they supposedly immediately scheduled an emergency meeting hours after Trump was declared the winner of the election. There was no time to lose.

They needed to immediately come up with a plan to remove Trump.

The “dossier” that was paid for by Hillary and the DNC, was being peddled to the media BEFORE the election in order to smear Trump and muddy the waters against her own corruption. But nobody in the media would run with the story, because anybody who read the dossier, knew it was complete bullshit.

That all changed AFTER Hillary lost the election. Now they needed to push a “Russian collusion” conspiracy FAST, because that was the lie that Obama had used to open a “counter intelligence” investigation, which was just “cover” for his illegal spying operation on all his political enemies.

All the enemy’s assets were now being deployed in this mission to remove Trump from office.

They would force Sessions to recuse himself and target Flynn in order to remove him and keep him quiet. That would place Hillary’s two puppets, Rod Rosenstein and James Comey in charge of the investigations to frame Trump with Russian collusion and prove him illegitimate. Democrats would immediately start calling for a Special Counsel as part of their plan.

As I pointed out at the end of my last article, James Baker was the General Counsel for the FBI and had flipped.

General Counsel is a VERY IMPORTANT position at the FBI. The General Counsel is at the center of everything. Getting Baker to flip had exposed a whole lot of people, and not just within the FBI.

Baker was now a star witness, and was giving evidence that James Comey and Rod Rosenstein were coordinating the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate Trump and his campaign.

It was the enemy’s plan from the beginning.

Q drop 2323 — Oct 03, 2018 5:32:38 PM EDT:

[13:35] Q Did James BAKER just testify behind closed doors [Rod Rosenstein] & [James Comey] coordinated to appoint Mueller? What a wonderful day. Q

YouTube, along with several other social media sites, were actively censoring information and had taken down this video. But Q had already posted the transcript of the relevant portion in this drop:

Q drop

2230 — Sep 20, 2018 1:50:39 PM EDT — [13:35] (transcript:)

Joe DiGenova: "As I've been saying for two years, there's been a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton in the email case and then if she had lost, to frame Donald Trump. And that is exactly what these texts are about. Whether or not Mr. Strzok and Lisa Page and others are indicted is certainly a question people can debate, but let me just say I know there is a grand jury underway, testimony is being taken about Strzok, Page, McCabe and others involved in this case and the reason we know it, is that James BAKER, the former general counsel of the FBI, has turned State's evidence, is fully cooperating with the Inspector General and with the Federal Grand Jury. I can assure you, Mr. Comey has been very silent in recent weeks and the reason is very simple: he knows he's going to be indicted."

Comey already knows that he is going to be indicted. James Baker was a key witness against him and was giving evidence of the entire conspiracy to investigators.

Do you think James Baker was the only player who had flipped?

Trying to take down a duly elected president is TREASON. They all FEARED “hanging from nooses.” The rats began turning on each other to save themselves.

As it turns out, treason is a very powerful weapon to use as ‘leverage’ against the enemy.

A portion of Q drop 1986 — Aug 29, 2018 12:47:09 PM EDT:

Do you notice a PATTERN? 05/04/2018 Bruce Ohr - Demoted 2x - cooperating witness [power removed] -House testimony Peter Strzok - cooperating witness [power removed] -House testimony Lisa Page - cooperating witness [power removed] -House testimony Bill Priestap - cooperating witness [power removed] -TO BE CALLED? Mike Kortan - cooperating under 'resigned' title -TO BE CALLED? Who are they cooperating with? Do you believe in coincidences? The More You Know… Q

“Do you notice a PATTERN?”

As it turns out, treason is a very powerful weapon to use as ‘leverage’ against the enemy. The military is very active in the background and the enemy all feared “nooses.”

The people mentioned in this Q drop were important players who could give a lot of evidence, and had decided that they were not willing to go down with the ship. But they weren’t just cooperating with the RICO investigations happening in the background. They had also become “cooperating witnesses” in Congressional investigations and were exposing the conspiracy to the American people. They were now being used to expose the truth and fight the narrative battle.

BOOMERANG!

Did you know that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were part of the Mueller investigation?

They were both forced to leave early on, when their declassified text messages revealed their bias against Trump.

Coincidence?

Now they had flipped and took deals to become “cooperating witnesses.”

Remember, Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel in May of 2017 to take the baton from Comey’s FBI investigation into Trump/Russian collusion. And before Mueller’s investigation was even finished, these “cooperating witnesses” were now giving testimony and exposing the entire FBI conspiracy to frame Trump. They were completely cutting the legs out from under the “ongoing” Mueller investigation.

It was an Information War, and the tide was turning. The enemy was losing control of the narrative.

But let’s go back to when the Mueller investigation first began.

Rosenstein and Comey had conspired to appoint Mueller as Special Counsel.

Mueller had three important tasks:

Gather and hide all the evidence of the Obama spy operation and other crimes. Prosecute the “plants” installed within Trump’s campaign (Carter Page, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos) for Russian collusion. Charge Trump with “obstruction of justice” for firing James Comey.

Everyone associated with this conspiracy knew that the plan to remove Trump from office and shield them from prosecution was centered around Robert Mueller being appointed as Special Counsel. Only one president had been removed from office in history, and their plan was to make Trump an example to prevent another outsider in the future.

This was going to be another Watergate, but this time on steroids.

Mueller was now in place, and the enemy thought his appointment had sealed Trump’s fate. Mueller would now have free rein to go after everyone surrounding Trump, and the media couldn’t hide their glee.

Can you sense Rachel Maddow’s jubilation?

She was acting like Mueller had chosen an “all-star” team to take down Trump. These prosecutors were supposedly experts in these categories: “Watergate, the mob, money laundering, criminal law, and at least one had fluency in Russian.”

Here’s a “fun fact” for Rachel Maddow:

Treason doesn’t have a statute of limitations.

The enemy thought they had pulled it off. The stars were all lining up. This seemed like the perfect team to take down Trump for Russian collusion.

Guess who was in charge of picking this “all-star” team for the Mueller investigation?

Do you think it was Robert Mueller?

Do you think Mueller was running the investigation?

Or was he just a “figure-head?”

In my recent article titled “The Biggest Boomerang In History,” I mentioned that there was a “major player” in the conspiracy who had been trapped, and was awaiting the unsealing of his own indictment. This person had played a major role for several decades in creating the two tier justice system within the DOJ. This person was also one of the more important pawns in Hillary’s “protection racket.”

He was also at the very heart of the conspiracy to bring down Trump.

Who was really running the Mueller investigation?

Who was directing the play?

According to Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today the U.S. Department of Justice released 73 pages of records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) containing text messages and calendar entries of Mueller special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann showing he led the hiring effort for the investigation that targeted President Trump. “These documents show Andrew Weissmann, an anti-Trump activist, had a hand in hiring key members of Mueller’s team – who also happened to be political opponents of President Trump,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “These documents show that Mueller outsourced his hiring decisions to Andrew Weissmann. No wonder it took well over a year to get this basic information and, yet, the Deep State DOJ is still stonewalling on other Weissmann documents!”

The person who was really leading the Mueller investigation was Andrew Weissmann.

Remember, Mueller had flipped and took a deal to save himself from prosecution in the Uranium One cover-up.

Why would Trump want Weissmann to be in control of the Mueller investigation?

How do you trap a very dangerous animal?

By Trump allowing Weissmann to take on a larger role in the conspiracy, he was adding to his charges of treason, and was also using him to draw in and trap other conspirators.

Trump’s DOJ was “stonewalling” on the other Weissmann documents.

Why?

As I explained in a previous article, Q had told us that the reason for the “slow walking” of documents was because those documents were being used as EVIDENCE in ongoing investigations.

Weissmann was a BIG TARGET of the RICO investigations happening in the background.

I also believe that Weissmann was one of the seven people who attended the “private & highly secured/guarded MEETING” only hours after Hillary had lost the election. He was highly involved with the planning to take down Trump.

Why do I believe that?

According to FOX News:

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mueller investigator Andrew Weissmann attended Hillary Clinton’s election-night party at the Javits Center in New York City. Fox News reported earlier this week that Weissmann in January also praised departing acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she was fired for refusing to defend President Trump’s travel ban.

Weissmann was with Hillary at her election-night party. It was supposed to be a grand celebration, and instead, it ended in tears. There was supposedly a “private & highly secured/guarded MEETING” a few hours after her loss. When Mueller was appointed, he quickly chose Weissmann for his investigation and let him oversee the hiring of the other prosecutors.

Just a coincidence?

What kind of prosecutors were being hired by Weissmann?

More from FOX News:

Meanwhile, at least two Mueller investigators' past legal work for Clinton-tied figures is getting a second look as Republicans hunt for signs of bias. Aaron Zebley, a former partner at WilmerHale and a former chief of staff to Mueller when he served as FBI director, represented Justin Cooper, a key figure in the Clinton email controversy. Cooper is the longtime Bill Clinton aide responsible for helping set up the now-infamous private email server. Cooper later admitted to “two instances where he destroyed [Hillary] Clinton’s old mobile devices by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer.” Jeannie Rhee, another former partner at WilmerHale, represented ex-Obama National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, the Clinton Foundation in a 2015 racketeering case, and Hillary Clinton herself in a lawsuit seeking access to her private emails.

A lot of the same people who had protected Hillary from prosecution in her server investigations, were now involved in the conspiracy to take down Trump’s presidency. They all had huge conflicts of interest because the whole Russian collusion investigation was based on the Steele Dossier that Hillary’s campaign had paid for. They all had close ties to Hillary, and Mueller himself had helped cover up the Uranium One deal.

Trump knew how biased this investigation was, and kept reminding the American people by using his “bully pulpit” and social media.

Trump gave them a nickname. The “13 angry democrats.” That number expanded to 18 during the investigation. This was supposed to be an “Independent” Special Counsel investigation and there was nothing independent about it. Given all the conflict of interest, only Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were forced off of the Mueller team. They would both become “cooperating witnesses” in the RICO investigations looking into the conspiracy to frame Trump, and would also testify before Congress.

Why?

Because they were smart enough to know, that the higher players in the conspiracy would love to pin all the blame on them. They both took a deal.

BOOMERANG!

But do you remember the first person in that Q post who was listed as a “cooperating witness?”

His name was Bruce Ohr.

Why was Bruce Ohr’s testimony as a “cooperating witness” so important?

Bruce Ohr wasn’t just trying to save himself, he was also trying to save his wife, Nellie Ohr.

They were both participating in the conspiracy to frame Trump and were connected to the Steele Dossier. They were also connected to several key players in the DOJ and FBI. They were conduits between the DOJ, FBI, Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele.

Declassified information just kept dripping out and exposing all the traitors. It was impossible for the enemy to plug up all the leaks in the dam.

Fusion GPS was hired by Hillary to find dirt on Trump, and they had hired Nellie Ohr. But she also worked for someone else.

Guess who?

Why was Nellie Ohr being fluent in Russian so significant?

The CIA(FARM) “requires select skill-sets.”

Many CIA assets were fluent in Russian. She was on loan from John Brennan to help dig up dirt on Trump and Russia.

Bruce Ohr had flipped, and there was one particular person who was really panicked.

Can you guess who?

According to the American Thinker:

A week ago, August 27th, Bruce Ohr, the demoted former Associate Deputy Attorney General, testified before the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees. Among the newsworthy items that emerged, a few stand out. One of course is that his wife Nellie began working for Glenn Simpson's opposition research outfit, Fusion GPS, back in 2015 -- adding fuel to the speculation that she was involved as an FBI contractor in illegally mining NSA databases for information on GOP presidential candidates. Another item, highlighted by Chuck Ross at The Daily Caller, was that Ohr kept a number of FBI and DOJ colleagues "in the loop" regarding his highly irregular contacts with Christopher Steele, the "former" MI6 spook.

Did you know that Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion GPS back in 2015?

Do you realize how important Nellie Ohr is to this entire conspiracy?

She was a CIA operative who was contracted with the FBI to dig up dirt using the NSA database. She was part of the illegal Obama/Brennan spy operation that was happening way before the election.

When Admiral Mike Rogers discovered that the NSA database was being accessed by people who weren’t supposed to have access, he reported it to the FISA court and cut off access.

That is what FORCED Comey’s FBI to apply for a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Bruce and Nellie Ohr were in contact with Christopher Steele. Nellie was helping Steele with research for the dossier, and Bruce was the liaison between Steele and the DOJ/FBI.

Guess who, specifically Bruce Ohr was keeping “in the loop” at the DOJ?

More from the American Thinker:

Sources familiar with Ohr’s testimony before the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Ohr informed Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about his interactions with Steele and Simpson. He also informed Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann about his dossier-related work. Weissmann is now serving as right-hand man to Robert Mueller at the special counsel’s office.

Bruce Ohr was in contact with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele through his wife, Nellie. He was then keeping everyone who was involved in the conspiracy, informed on the progress.

Why would Bruce Ohr be informing Weissmann?

Weissmann wasn’t a part of the counterintelligence operation. As I said earlier, Weissmann was at that secret/secure meeting on election night, and was in on the plan to frame Trump from the beginning. He was a key player.

More from the American Thinker:

It seems to me that the question that needs to be asked is: Why Andrew Weissmann? Why was Ohr keeping Weissmann, who was at the time head of DoJ's Criminal Fraud Section, in the loop on what to all appearances was a Counterintelligence investigation? If Ohr kept Weissmann in the loop out of friendship, that still breaks the first rule of conspiratorial operations: need to know. Unless ... Weissmann was contributing or could potentially contribute something of value to the conspiracy. What Weissmann's contribution to the Russia hoax might have been is suggested by his previous career.

Was Weissmann a part of the conspiracy from the beginning?

What was his “previous career?”

More from the American Thinker:

Weissmann is best known as a hard charging prosecutor, but one with a reputation for being willing to take ethical shortcuts to make the big case. This led, in 2005, to the US Supreme Court unanimously overturning the conviction in his biggest case: Arthur Anderson, part of the Enron Scandal. The criticism of Weissmann's "intimidating" "scorched earth" tactics that arose from the case made him a hot potato in the legal world, but fortunately for him, he landed on his feet -- as General Counsel to a friend and former colleague, FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Weissmann had a well deserved reputation of being an “unethical” prosecutor.

Do you realize how bad you have to trample the constitutional rights of people in order to get a “unanimous” Supreme Court decision to overturn your conviction?

Weissmann had a long history of not just “unethical” behavior as a federal prosecutor, but illegality. He was committing crimes by violating the constitutional rights of the people he targeted.

According to the Hill:

He should have been disbarred and brought up on charges himself, but he was a major player in building the two tier justice system. Weissmann was an “untouchable.”

Let’s go back to the American Thinker article:

By the end of 2005, Weissmann went into private practice, becoming a partner at Jenner & Block in New York. But in 2011, Weissmann returned to the FBI and his mentor Mueller, serving as General Counsel under Mueller until the end of Mueller's term in September 2013.

This is huge.

Two important things here.

Weissmann was a “ partner ” at the private law firm Jenner & Block.

Just a coincidence that Trump signed an Executive Order that targeted Jenner & Block, like he had targeted Perkins-Coie? When Trump targeted Perkins-Coie in an executive order, he was also targeting Hillary and the DNC . When Trump targeted Jenner & Block, he was also targeting Andrew Weissmann .

“On March 25, 2025, Trump issued Executive Order 14246, titled "Addressing Risks From Jenner & Block," which suspended security clearances for the firm’s lawyers and restricted their access to government buildings, officials, and federal contracting work.” (Brave search engine summary)

Andrew Weissmann went back to work at the FBI from 2011 to 2013 under Robert Mueller.

Why was that timeframe important? That was when Mueller was trying to hide the undercover FBI investigation into Uranium One and coverup the corruption, so that the deal would go through.

But did you catch what position Weissmann had at the FBI under Mueller?

He was “General Counsel.” Weissmann was in that position before James Baker.

How important is the “General Counsel” position?

More from the American Thinker:

"The General Counsel of the FBI is ultimately responsible for all of the legal affairs of the FBI. ... The General Counsel interacts regularly with all of the elements of the FBI, the Justice Department, the U.S. Intelligence Community, a range of other government agencies, foreign partners...." You get the drift. During his four years as General Counsel at the FBI, Weissmann would have been interacting on a daily basis with FBI management at the very highest levels, certainly including the Director (Mueller, then Comey) and Deputy Director -- with additional contact with the highest levels in all important Divisions. Beyond that, however, he would have been developing contacts throughout the Intelligence Community and with "foreign partners" -- prominently including the British intelligence agencies.

Is it starting to make sense now why Bruce Ohr was keeping Weissmann “in the loop” on the Steele dossier and Crossfire Hurricane investigation?

As “General Counsel” under Mueller, Weissmann had ALREADY made a lot of close contacts with major players in the conspiracy.

Can you see why “General Counsel” James Baker flipping and becoming a “cooperating witness” was so important?

He was connected to every facet of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the conspiracy to frame Trump.

PANIC IN DC.

More from the American Thinker:

He continued at the FBI under James Comey until January 2015, when he returned to DoJ as head of the Criminal Fraud Section. His final career move, to date, was his reunion with Mueller, joining Mueller's Special Counsel team in June 2017.

Don’t miss this important fact.

Andrew Weissmann was conveniently working at the FBI during Hillary’s Uranium One scandal, and then left the General Counsel position at the FBI in order to take over the Criminal Fraud Section of the DOJ.

Why was that so important?

The Clinton Foundation was a massive money laundering operation and as Secretary of State, Hillary was using her foundation as the center of a worldwide “pay to play” operation. Andrew Weissmann was put in charge of the Criminal Fraud Section in order to protect Hillary and the Clinton Foundation as she made her presidential run for the White House. That’s exactly what he did.

According to the Washington Examiner:

The New York Times report Thursday said that Clinton Cash “caught the attention of FBI agents, who viewed some of its contents as additional justification to obtain a subpoena for foundation records,” but former officials said that “top Justice Department officials denied a request in 2016 from senior FBI managers in Washington to secure a subpoena.” The outlet said that “the decision frustrated some agents who believed they had enough evidence beyond the book, including a discussion that touched on the foundation and was captured on a wiretap in an unrelated investigation.”

There were FBI investigators in the New York field office who thought that the Clinton Foundation needed to be investigated for corruption. But “top Justice Department officials” denied their request for a subpoena.

Without a subpoena, there is no investigation.

What are the odds that Weissmann played a role in protecting the Clintons?

More from the Washington Examiner:

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok testified to Congress in June 2018 that the FBI “did not have access” to Clinton Foundation emails that were on Clinton’s private server because of a consent agreement “negotiated between the Department of Justice attorneys and counsel for Clinton.”

Have you ever heard this bombshell?

Peter Strzok was a “cooperating witness,” and he testified that when Comey was supposedly investigating Hillary for her private server, the DOJ attorneys had negotiated a consent agreement that prevented the FBI from even looking at Hillary’s emails connected to the Clinton Foundation.

The “protection racket” at the DOJ/FBI seemed to be a permanent firewall between the Clintons and justice.

Trump changed all of that.

More from the Washington Examiner:

U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating the handling of the FBI’s investigation of possible bribery and pay-to-play at the Clinton Foundation as part of his broader inquiry of the Trump-Russia investigators, according to a new report. The New York Times reported Thursday that Durham “has sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation … into allegations of political corruption” at the Clinton Foundation, founded by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Durham was picked by Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to investigate the origins and conduct of the Trump-Russia investigation, and the outlet said that “Durham’s team members have suggested to others that they are comparing the two investigations.”

Durham wasn’t just tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the “origins” of the Russian collusion investigation to frame Trump, he was also tasked with looking into how the DOJ and FBI covered for and prevented an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

If you think there aren’t a lot of sealed indictments from Durham on both of these investigations, you are kidding yourself.

Weissmann was just another “pay to play” pawn working for Hillary in her DOJ/FBI protection racket.

When Bruce Ohr flipped and became a “cooperating witness,” he was a direct threat to Andrew Weissmann. We have all the communications evidence between them. We also have all the communications evidence between Nellie Ohr and other key players within the CIA and foreign intelligence agencies.

Nellie Ohr was instrumental in this operation, and there is no such thing as a “former” CIA contractor. She even got her ham radio operator license to try and avoid her communications from being intercepted by military intelligence.

How did that work out?

Q drop 1435 — May 22, 2018 2:01:41 PM EDT:

NELLIE OHR HAM RADIO >>1506500 Avoid NSA data collection. It failed. Q

“We have it all,” and they know it. That’s why Bruce Ohr flipped and became a “cooperating witness.”

[Weissmann] is a major target for Trump and the military.

He has a sealed indictment with his name on it.

As soon as he joined the Mueller investigation, he began using his power as a federal prosecutor to try and force false testimony to convict Trump.

Guess who broke this story?

None other than, John Solomon.

According to The Hill:

The ink was still drying on special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment papers when his chief deputy, the famously aggressive and occasionally controversial prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, made a bold but secret overture in early June 2017. Weissmann quietly reached out to the American lawyers for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash with a tempting offer: Give us some dirt on Donald Trump in the Russia case, and Team Mueller might make his 2014 U.S. criminal charges go away. The specifics of the never-before-reported offer were confirmed to me by multiple sources with direct knowledge, as well as in contemporaneous defense memos I read.

Did Dmitry Firtash actually have dirt on Trump? Or was Weissmann suborning perjury?

More from The Hill:

At the time, pressure was building inside the DOJ and the FBI to find smoking-gun evidence against Trump in the Russia case because the Steele dossier — upon which the early surveillance warrants were based — was turning out to be an uncorroborated mess. (“There’s no big there there,” lead FBI agent Pete Strzok texted a few days before Weissmann’s overture.) For example, Firtash’s legal team wrote that Weissmann told them he believed a company called Bayrock, tied to former FBI informant Felix Sater, had “made substantial investments with Donald Trump’s companies” and that prosecutors were looking for dirt on Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. The oligarch’s defense team told me that Firtash rejected the deal because he didn’t have credible information or evidence on the topics Weissmann outlined.

The entire Mueller team knew from the beginning that the Steele dossier was complete bullshit and couldn’t stand up to scrutiny, so Weissmann was desperate for “witnesses” he could put on the stand to frame Trump.

But don’t miss this important point:

Weissmann was looking for “dirt” on Trump son-in-law “Jared Kushner.”

This was ALWAYS an important part of the enemy’s plan. They knew that Kushner was an important player to take down, but it was much more than that.

Weissmann was TARGETING Trump’s children in order to prevent Trump from declassifying evidence of the conspiracy.

This was part of the enemy’s “insurance policy.”

Their plan was to keep the evidence of the conspiracy hidden so that they could continually lie about the investigations in order to control the narrative. They were planning to hold “sealed indictments” over the head of Trump’s children in order to prevent declassification.

It wasn’t just Jared Kushner.

According to Law and Crime:

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who spent more than a year as one of Robert Mueller's top deputies in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, unleashed harsh criticism on the Special Counsel's Office in an interview with The Atlantic published on Monday. According to the report, Weissmann's book recounts several specific examples in which Mueller's team refused to aggressively pursue members of the president's family because they feared how Trump might react. "For example, the special counsel shied away from subpoenaing Don Trump Jr. to testify about his notorious June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton," the story said. "Ivanka Trump, who didn't attend the meeting but talked with participants afterward in the lobby, and later discussed with her father how to conceal details from the press, was never even asked to speak with Mueller's investigators." In Where Law Ends, Weissman said that the intimidation tactic effectively worked, writing that they "feared that hauling her in for an interview would play badly to the already antagonistic right-wing press—Look how they're roughing up the president's daughter—and risk enraging Trump, provoking him to shut down the Special Counsel's Office once and for all." Additionally, Weissmann told Packer that the special counsel's stated reasoning for not pursuing interviews with President Trump or his daughter was not simply to avoid a protracted legal battle, as the office claimed in the Mueller report. According to Packer, in the book, Weissmann asserts that "the real reason for not compelling the president to be interviewed was Mueller's aversion to having an explosive confrontation with the White House."

Can you see the full picture?

Have I pulled back enough of the curtain?

After the Mueller investigation had ended and Trump was exonerated, Weissmann was hitting the media circuit with his book tour. He was describing how there was a lot more “evidence” out there that Mueller had not allowed him to pursue.

Weissmann thought that the reason that Mueller didn’t pursue subpoenas and questioning of Trump or his children was because Mueller didn’t want a “confrontation” with the president.

Who was directing the play?

The truth is, Mueller was leveraged and had already cut a deal. Weissmann was made to believe that he was in charge of the investigation, and he was targeting Trump’s children.

But that was never going to happen.

“A FATHER'S LOVE FOR HIS CHILDREN KNOWS NO BOUNDS.”

The article in the link talks about speculation of coming indictments for Trump’s children. But it was all from “unnamed sources,” and I believe it was a purposeful narrative deployment by Trump, not the enemy.

Why?

Trump was trying to build up the media and democrats’ expectations as high as he could. Right before he once again pulled the rug out from under them when he would be officially exonerated. It worked perfectly.

The implication in the story, was that AG Barr had agreed with Mueller to indict Trump’s children.

That conversation never happened.

Did POTUS just install a rogue AG who allows for the indictment of HIS CHILDREN based on false pretenses? BARR Senate vote? 54-45 Do UNICORNS exist? Q

“Do UNICORNS exist?”

The answer is NO. Barr wasn’t a rogue AG, he was actually unleashing RICO investigations against these traitors.

Trump’s children weren’t the ones who were trapped.

Andrew Weissmann had walked through the front door, and now, he was trapped. He knows justice is coming for him.

According to Just The News:

Mueller investigators 'accidentally' wiped over a dozen phones before turning over to I.G.'s office Newly released records from the Department of Justice show that multiple high-ranking members of Robert Mueller's special investigation into the Russia conspiracy theory wiped their phones before handing them over to the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General.

NOTHING is ever truly deleted.

According to The Daily Wire:

One of the biggest problems in Washington, D.C., is that when people in government do bad things, they are not often held accountable. There is also a glaring double standard for who is charged and who isn’t. It appears that may be changing for the people who actively investigated Trump and his 2016 campaign for the sole purpose of spinning a narrative to damage his administration. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett that criminal referrals would be made “in the coming weeks” against members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, many of which hid exculpatory evidence on FISA warrant applications that allowed the investigation to continue. “We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller. And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team. We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” Nunes told Jarrett on the program.

It wasn’t just criminal referrals from Congress against the Mueller team. Barr had also launched criminal investigations against them through Durham.

Barr will play a big role in my next article.

Weissmann’s days are numbered, and I believe he will likely be the second big unsealed indictment after James Comey.

I teased at the end of my last article that Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and James Comey all had something in common.

I will reveal it in my next article, and prove that this was the BIGGEST STING OPERATION in history.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Joe’s work for free at Joe Lange’s Substack.

More From Joe Lange

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.