Trump and the heroes involved in this worldwide fight for freedom are engaged in irregular warfare against a cabal of puppet masters and their minions who have infiltrated every aspect of our government and society.

Infiltration instead of invasion.

We are witnessing military planning at its finest. It is a war against an insurgency that had all the power and control before Trump became president.

But the minute that Trump was inaugurated in 2017, everything changed.

A military plan that had been prepared for decades suddenly got the green light. Trump signaled this at his inauguration with the purposeful show of military force behind him, as he gave his inaugural address.

The military is standing behind their Commander in Chief. They are waging irregular warfare in the background to remove this embedded insurgency.

Over my last few articles, I’ve tried to peel back the curtain to give you a glimpse of this multifaceted plan.

Do you want more evidence of “The Plan” in action?

How do you capture a very dangerous animal?

There is a very important piece of the puzzle that you need to fully understand. Trump is not reacting to the enemy’s moves on the chessboard. Trump is “directing the play” and in control. He is forcing the enemy to make mistakes and trapping them in ways that they don’t fully grasp.

Trump is forcing them to put themselves into checkmate.

How do we know?

As I keep reminding everyone, military intelligence captures all electronic communications and is in full control of the communications battlefield. The enemy found that out the hard way, after getting all of their “secret communications” revealed in the Q drops, and then through investigations using DECLASSIFIED information.

The enemy was using everything they could imagine, in an attempt to communicate privately. They were using private servers, private emails, Gmail drafts, blackberry phones, burner phones, secret DM’s on Twitter and even video game chat logs.

But all of it was exposed.

We have it all.

A portion of Q drop 636 — Jan 27, 2018 4:01:40 PM EST:

How do you keep people BLIND? What must you FEED them? EVERY MSM NEWS STATION NEXT WEEK WILL BE SAYING & PUSHING THE EXACT SAME COUNTER-NARRATIVE. FAKE NEWS. MUELLER FAKE NEWS. RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA. SHOULD THAT FAIL EXPECT A MAJOR FALSE FLAG TO FORCE A SHIFT. Predictable. We SEE ALL. We HEAR ALL. Wizards & [WAR]locks. These people are really DUMB. Q

“We SEE ALL. We HEAR ALL.”

Do you fully understand the huge advantage that Trump and the military have over the enemy?

Trump knows the enemy’s plans ahead of time and how to counter them. But Trump is also doing something that the enemy never seems to figure out, at least until it’s too late.

Trump continually “opens the front door” to the enemy and uses himself as BAIT in order to lead the enemy into one trap after another. Trump allows them to deploy their own strategy and plan against him. He waits until they are fully committed before pulling the rug out from under them. Timing is everything.

Trump is in control of the entire “PLAY,” which is why everything always boomerangs back on the enemy. This has happened over and over again for eight years now.

Would you like to see a perfect example?

The Steele Dossier.

The Steele dossier is actually the biggest BOOMERANG of them all.

Hillary was never supposed to lose the election.

When she did, it shocked the enemy and caused instant panic. They were FORCED to quickly come up with a plan to remove Trump and prevent him from exposing all the evidence of their treason. Comey was at the center of the conspiracy to frame Trump for collusion with Russia, and so was the Christopher Steele “dossier.”

The “dossier” was the weapon of choice by the enemy to bring down a duly elected president.

Information Warfare.

According to CNN:

When it came to light in January 2017, just days before Donald Trump took office, the so-called Steele dossier landed like a bombshell and sent shockwaves around the world with its salacious allegations about Trump and his supposed ties to Russia. The central allegations, that Trump conspired with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election and that Russia had compromising information on him, were given a veneer of credibility because they originated from a retired British spy, Christopher Steele, who had a solid reputation. But five years later, the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished. Legitimate questions are now being raised about the dossier – how it was used by Democrats as a political weapon against Trump, how it was handled by the FBI and US intelligence agencies, and how it was portrayed in the mainstream media.

This was the enemy’s plan, to both accuse Trump of colluding with Russia in order to steal the election, and to paint Trump as a compromised puppet of Putin.

The Steele dossier was the “basis” for the FBI Russian collusion investigation used to spy on the Trump campaign and remove him from office. It was used as the “basis” for the applications to the FISA court. The dossier was also the “basis” for the Mueller investigation.

But soon after the dossier was deployed against Trump, the enemy was trying to downplay its significance.

Why?

More from CNN:

Mother Jones first revealed the existence of the dossier a few days before the 2016 election, and said the memos were part of an “opposition research project” underwritten by Democrats. Nearly a year passed before the full truth came out about the financing: The money flowed from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to law firm Perkins Coie, to the research company Fusion GPS, and then ultimately to Steele, who got $168,000.

It is not a coincidence that Trump wrote an Executive Order that stripped Perkins Coie of its security clearance, prevented employees from entering government buildings and took away their federal funding. That’s what you do to a group of traitors before you prosecute them.

Everyone involved in this conspiracy has been targeted.

That is just part of the background on this massive conspiracy. It involved the top of the FBI, the Hillary campaign, the Obama administration and the media.

The enemy’s entire plan to frame Trump in order to impeach and remove him was centered around the “Steele dossier.” This was supposed to be the “evidence” that Trump was compromised because Putin had dirt on him. It was supposed to be the reason that Russia helped Trump defeat Hillary. Without the dossier, there are no FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in order to cover up the illegal spying by the Obama administration. Without the dossier, there is no Mueller investigation.

The enemy’s entire plan was relying on the veracity of the “Steele dossier”.

Do you think Trump didn’t know ahead of time about the enemy’s plan to use the Steele dossier against him?

Who is DIRECTING THE PLAY?

Do you want to know why their entire plan completely fell apart?

Something big happened that wasn’t part of the enemy’s plan. This event actually helped to undermine the enemy’s plan to frame Trump. It would dominate the narrative battlefield and at first, it seemed like it was doing great damage to Trump.

What was it?

According to the Columbia Journalism Review:

In January 2017, BuzzFeed split the journalism world in two when it published an unverified dossier alleging intimate ties between Donald Trump and the Kremlin (in one case, graphically so). The publication of the dossier in its entirety, commissioned by Trump’s political opponents, written by a former British spook, then circulated at the highest levels of government during the dying days of the Obama administration, immediately raised suspicions.

BuzzFeed published the ENTIRE unverified “Steele dossier.” Not parts of it. The ENTIRE dossier.

This was a huge deal. It instantly created a media “storm” and reinforced the narrative that Trump was colluding with Russia. The media began to run with that narrative 24/7 in order to convince the American people of Trump’s illegitimacy.

Information Warfare.

The timing of this EVENT is really significant. The “existence” of the dossier was known by the media BEFORE the election, but it wasn’t exposed until afterwards.

BuzzFeed published the Steele dossier AFTER the election but BEFORE Trump was inaugurated, and it seemed like part of the enemy’s plan. The enemy needed the exposure of the dossier to happen BEFORE Trump was inaugurated.

Why?

This helped drive the Russian collusion narrative BEFORE Trump took office, and would force Sessions to recuse himself. It also prepped the battlefield to remove Trump from office.

But as I pointed out in my last few articles, Trump turned the enemy’s plans into a huge BOOMERANG.

More from Columbia Journalism Review:

After Trump took office, the dossier faded in the rearview mirror, with some of its key claims still unresolved. It was overtaken by a breathless Washington news cycle, then by newer, more specific reporting on Trump and Russia, especially following the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

This was a “coordinated” plan to convince the American people that Trump was compromised. The reporting of the dossier was the “trigger” to launching the entire Russian collusion narrative that would eventually lead to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

But the media quickly transitioned from the dossier to other evidence of Russian collusion, which was mostly just leaks from the Mueller investigation.

Why?

More from Columbia Journalism Review:

In a statement, Ben Smith, BuzzFeed’s editor in chief, quickly claimed the judge’s ruling as vindication: “As we have said from the start, a document that had been circulating at the highest levels of government, under active investigation by the FBI, and briefed to two successive presidents [Obama and Trump], is clearly the subject of ‘official action.’ Moreover, its publication has contributed to the American people’s understanding of what is happening in their country and their government.”

BuzzFeed was being sued for defamation by some of the people named in the dossier. But as BuzzFeed proved in court, this dossier had been widely distributed by the highest government officials in the Obama administration and talked about in the media. Everyone knew about the existence of the dossier, including the FBI.

This is key to understanding the conspiracy.

Comey ALREADY knew that this dossier was a product paid for and peddled by the Hillary campaign to smear Trump. He ALREADY knew the origins of everything written in the dossier and who was involved in the research. Comey also knew it was complete garbage. None of it was verified by the FBI before they presented it as evidence to a FISA judge in order to spy on the Trump campaign.

Why wasn’t it verified first?

Because they all KNEW it was just made up lies.

So let’s back up here.

Was BuzzFeed’s publishing of the Steele dossier part of the enemy’s plan, or did it actually undermine their plan?

Who was controlling the play?

Information Warfare.

The timing of everything tells the story and reveals the truth.

BuzzFeed published the dossier in full on January 10, 2017.

But something huge had happened four days earlier: the enemy was ALREADY rolling out their plan to frame Trump for Russian collusion after he won the election.

What happened four days BEFORE BuzzFeed published the dossier?

FBI Director James Comey met with Trump and briefed him on the dossier.

That briefing with Trump to “inform” him of the dossier happened on January 6, 2017. The news of the meeting was then “leaked” to the media. It was now public information that Trump had been briefed on the dossier, and that opened up the media floodgates.

Comey had set his trap.

This news story became the “trigger” that would unleash the media to go all in on Trump collusion with Russia. The dossier from a supposed “trusted intelligence operator” quickly dominated the public airwaves.

But why did the dossier narrative fade so quickly?

BuzzFeed had released the “entire” dossier for anyone to see. By doing so, it actually cut the legs out from under the enemy’s planned dossier narrative.

How?

According to Red State:

In early April, I posted on the famous January 6 meeting between James Comey and President Trump. The backstory was that numerous news organizations had received the Trump dossier by this time, but they were all a bit squirrelly about publishing it without some official reason to do so. During the course of the meeting, Comey asked to speak to President Trump privately. In this meeting, Comey told Trump about the “good parts” of the dossier. On January 10, CNN reported that Trump had been briefed on the contents of the dossier.

This is what’s important to remember.

The Steele dossier was an opposition research document that was paid for and being pushed hard by the Clinton campaign in order to blunt Hillary’s secret server investigation. But it was full of FALSE ACCUSATIONS.

As it turns out, Trump may well be the cleanest president in history. He has certainly been the most investigated president, and the enemy hasn’t found anything. They have had to make up crimes and create a dossier full of completely FALSE ACCUSATIONS in order to try and taint him. Their plan completely failed, as he was recently elected in a landslide.

The reason why the media was FORCED to quickly transition the narrative away from the dossier was because BuzzFeed had published the “ENTIRE” dossier for anybody to read.

You would think that the media would be happy after all this evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia was made public. But that wasn’t the case. The last thing the enemy wanted was for the dossier to be ‘fully exposed.’

James Comey wasn’t happy with BuzzFeed either. It put him in a very awkward position because he was no longer the gatekeeper of information on the dossier.

According to another Red State article:

One of the continual points of interest in the whole Russia-collusion bullsh** is the close ties between former FBI director and probable felon James Comey and CNN, indeed between the FBI and CNN. Not only did the FBI obviously tip CNN to the arrest of Roger Stone by a team of no less than 29 heavily armed FBI agents (this for a 67-year-old man with no passport and no history of violence who had an attorney who had been in contact with the US attorney’s office for some time, and no, you don’t have a “hunch” that a flabby, non-hostile person like Stone is going to be arrested by a SWAT team, you have a “tip”), but there is nearly an irrefutable amount of evidence that the FBI and CNN were working hand-in-glove to get the Steele (or Trump) dossier into play. On April 19, 2018, Comey sat down with Jake Tapper for an extended interview. Part of the subject was how Comey presented the dossier to Trump at that famous meeting in the White House.

Apparently, there are very close ties between James Comey and Jake Tapper at CNN. Did you know that?

When Tapper interviewed Comey, it revealed something very important.

Comey had set up this one on one meeting with Trump to discuss “only the sex stuff” in the dossier.

Why would he only discuss the most salacious parts of the dossier?

Comey’s plan wasn’t to fully release the dossier to the public. He had planned a constant drip of leaked information to the media as a string of bombshells that would keep the Trump administration on the defensive.

How do we know?

A member of Congress was given some revealing emails, and he launched an investigation.

Timing? Coincidence?

According to The Federalist:

Newly revealed e-mails show that former Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) deputy director Andrew McCabe was keenly aware of CNN’s internal understanding of a secret briefing about the infamous Steele dossier, days before CNN published any stories on the matter. The e-mails, which were obtained by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), also reveal that top officials used coded language to refer to the salacious and unverified allegations made by Steele. Former FBI director James Comey briefed then-President-Elect Donald Trump on January 6, 2017, on at least one unproven allegation contained in Steele’s dossier, which was jointly funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. CNN broke the story about the dossier briefing on January 10, 2017, touching off a firestorm of hysteria that culminated in not just the firing of Comey by Trump, but the eventual appointment of Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Robert Mueller.

DECLAS is a powerful weapon, and Trump was wielding it perfectly.

Both James Comey and Andrew McCabe were keeping CNN in the loop on the plan to inform Trump of the “sex stuff” in the dossier in order to give them the green light to begin accusing the Trump administration of being compromised. They were trying to make Trump look disgusting with these “unproven allegations” in an attempt to prove that Trump was leveraged by Putin.

More from The Federalist:

Hours before Comey briefed Trump, FBI chief of staff James Rybicki e-mailed staff that Comey “is coming into HQ briefly now for an update from the sensitive matter team.” Two days after the briefing, on January 8, 2017, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who earlier this year was fired and then referred for criminal prosecution by the DOJ inspector general for repeatedly lying about media leaks, wrote an e-mail to top FBI officials with the subject, “Flood is coming.” “CNN is close to going forward with the sensitive story,” McCabe wrote to Comey, Rybicki, and two others. “The trigger for them is they know the material was discussed in the brief and presented in an attachment.” He did not detail how he came to know what CNN’s “trigger” was for publishing the dossier briefing story.

These “secret emails” discussing the FBI’s plan to use the media to taint Trump were sent out to a handful of top FBI personnel.

What do you want to bet that David Bowdich was one of those included in the email loop, as the number 3 person in charge at the FBI?

As I pointed out in my last article, I believe Bowdich was a “plant” and might be the source of the emails given to Senator Johnson.

Was McCabe the one who leaked the story to CNN that Comey had briefed Trump on the dossier?

The odds are pretty high, considering that McCabe was fired for leaking to the press and lying about it to the Inspector General.

And did you catch what McCabe said in the email to all the conspirators?

“Flood is coming.”

Comey’s plan was to flood the airwaves with the Trump Russian collusion narrative.

But instead, what was constantly happening was the slow drip of DECLASSIFIED information exposing the treason.

DRIP, DRIP, FLOOD.

Information Warfare.

More from The Federalist:

Shortly after sending his e-mail to Comey and other FBI officials, McCabe e-mailed then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and her deputy, Matthew Axelrod. McCabe used the subject line “News” in his e-mail to the DOJ officials. “Just as an FYI, and as expected,” McCabe wrote, “it seems CNN is close to running a story about the sensitive reporting.” It is not clear how McCabe came to be so familiar with CNN’s understanding of the dossier, its briefing, or how close CNN was to reporting on the matter.

There was an e-mail paper trail that exposed the conspiracy. McCabe’s email trail had also implicated several Obama holdovers at the DOJ, too.

The dossier had trapped more traitors.

As Q often said, “these people are stupid.”

BOOMERANG!

So how did the publishing of the ENTIRE dossier by BuzzFeed undercut the enemy’s narrative deployment?

The accusations in the dossier were so outlandish that they were unbelievable and immediately came under scrutiny. Several of the accusations were easily proven to be false. That made the “ENTIRE” dossier questionable. Instead of it being the backbone of evidence for Trump collusion with Russia, it became a hindrance to the narrative being pushed because the enemy was having a hard time defending it. That is why the media quickly began to pivot from the dossier to the leaks coming from the Mueller investigation.

I don’t believe the enemy’s plan was to ever release the “ENTIRE” dossier to the public. The media and key players in the conspiracy were supposed to be the gatekeepers to the information within the dossier. It was supposed to be a slow roll-out and the really “salacious” parts were supposed to remain somewhat hidden in order to “scare” any possible allies of Trump within Congress or the media from defending him.

Why do I believe that?

Let’s go back to that previous Red State article:

January 10, 2017. CNN published a story entitled “Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him.” The article explained that the President-elect received the briefing on the contents of the Steele Dossier .

January 10, 2017, 6:20 p.m. BuzzFeed News published the contents of the Steele Dossier.

The same day that CNN began to slow roll their coordinated narrative on Trump being compromised by Russia, BuzzFeed went ahead and just published the ENTIRE dossier.

CNN wasn’t happy at all.

More from Red State:

Why this background? Because late Friday, the Daily Caller published emails between a gritty-crotched Jake Tapper and BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith. After BuzzFeed published the infamous Steele dossier, CNN anchor Jake Tapper lit into BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith for the decision, calling it “irresponsible” and “uncollegial,” according to emails released Friday. “I think your move makes the story less serious and credible. I think you damaged its impact,” Tapper wrote to Smith on Jan. 10, 2017, just after BuzzFeed published the dossier in full on its website.



Tapper was seemingly upset with Smith because shortly before BuzzFeed published the dossier, CNN had reported parts of the document had been briefed to then-President-elect Donald Trump in a meeting with top intelligence community officials on Jan. 6, 2017. CNN did not publish the dossier, but BuzzFeed used CNN’s story as a hook to publish Steele’s 35-page report.

More leaked “emails.” More paper trails of a conspiracy of treason.

CNN was part of a coordinated effort to keep the pressure on the Trump administration in order to keep them on the defensive about Russian collusion. Tapper was angry because BuzzFeed’s publishing of the dossier in full allowed the public to read it all for themselves, instead of getting spoon fed information with a complete bias against Trump.

CNN was trying to SHAPE the news, not report it. The media has always been a CIA tool and the gateway for information, in order to shape the opinions of the American people.

Jake Tapper is compromised and is now on a book tour trying to rewrite history. I believe he has a sealed indictment with his name on it. The enemy needs big book deals to help pay for defense lawyers.

Jake Tapper and CNN have always been compromised, which is why Trump specifically mentions them a lot as Fake News and the Enemy of the People.

Here’s one of my best memes:

More from Red State:

What CNN seemed to be doing was relying upon the dossier remaining relatively secret while CNN was able to draw all kinds of inferences from it. If no one had access to the dossier then no one could question the speculation CNN generated about the dossier. Once BuzzFeed committed journalism and published the document so the public could judge, the whole sorry tale started falling apart and that shows today in news coverage everywhere but at CNN which is still married to the veracity of those claims. The only way Tapper could be correct in saying, “I think your move makes the story less serious and credible. I think you damaged its impact,” is because once people read the dossier they realize just what kind of bullsh** they were dealing with. Running with the story of Trump being briefed about it was a dishonest attempt to take a document that was pretty obviously bogus for the most part and totally unverified (Steele used paid cutouts to interview people who were mostly current and former Russian intelligence officials, he never actually talked to his sources and has no way of knowing if his cutouts talked to them or what they said) and give it credibility by reporting the FBI had briefed Trump on it, when, in fact, they did not brief Trump on anything but the sexcapades parts. Also interesting is that Tapper seems to think the dossier story is CNN’s property by virtue of having it hand-fed to them, or so it seems, by the FBI.

This was Comey’s coordinated plan to use media leaks to frame Trump. But some perfectly timed “emails” proved once again that this was a complete sham and a conspiracy of treason from the beginning.

Publishing the entire dossier exposed the lies, just like when Trump declassified the entire phone call transcript with Zelensky, which exposed the impeachment conspiracy.

Information Warfare.

Remember, Comey was using this dossier as evidence in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation in order to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump.

Comey was at the center of this operation. I pointed out a lot of evidence on Comey’s connections to the Clintons in my article titled: The Biggest Boomerang In History.

But I didn’t mention every connection that Comey has with the Clintons.

Let me add more evidence of why I believe James Comey will be the first big unsealed indictment.

Did you know that Comey worked on the Whitewater investigation during Bill Clinton’s presidency, which was focused on a corrupt land deal in Arkansas?

But guess what part of that Whitewater investigation Comey was in charge of?

This is from a transcript of the ABC interview with Comey.

According to Time:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Another short chapter in your career, you were part of the Senate Whitewater investigation of the Clintons. Wha– what exactly did you do? JAMES COMEY: I worked for five months as a staff lawyer on the banking committee’s special committee I think they called it on the Whitewater investigation. My role was to focus on the suicide of a White House official who was the deputy White House counsel– GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Vince Foster? JAMES COMEY: –named Vincent Foster, yeah. And whether any documents were taken from his office and mishandled. I was only there five months. Patrice and I had a personal tragedy. We had a healthy baby boy, Collin Comey. Was born after I’d been there five months and died unfortunately of a infection that was preventable. And so I never went back. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And later, you also were involved in– the prosecution or at least investigating whether Bill Clinton as president did anything improper in the pardon of Marc Rich? JAMES COMEY: That’s right. When I became U.S. attorney in Manhattan after 9/11, I inherited from my predecessor, Mary Jo White, an investigation into whether there was any corruption associated with a pardon that President Clinton had given to a fugitive named Marc Rich and his codefendant, Pincus Green. These were guys who had been charged with a massive tax fraud case and– and trading with the enemy and had fled to Switzerland and had been there for many years. And President Clinton, on his way out the door, pardoned them, which was extraordinary. Actually, I’ve never heard of another case where a fugitive from justice was pardoned. And so the F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney’s office were investigating were there promised contributions made to the Clinton Library or something else to secure that pardon. And so as the new boss in Manhattan, I oversaw that. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And what you found? JAMES COMEY: Concluded there was not sufficient evidence to bring any charges in that case. And so we closed it.

Marc Rich was the first “fugitive” from justice to receive a pardon, and Comey still says this:

“There was not sufficient evidence to bring any charges in that case. And so we closed it.”

That was ALWAYS Comey’s mission.

His job was to close down these investigations into the Clintons, and he’s been doing it since the Whitewater days. He was running a “protection racket” within the DOJ and FBI. That’s exactly why he kept getting promoted and was installed as FBI Director under Obama.

Pay to play.

For those who don’t know, Vince Foster was the Clintons’ personal friend and lawyer in the White House, when Bill was president. He was found dead from a gunshot wound in a park outside of DC, which was ruled a suicide, even though there were many discrepancies.

What were some of the discrepancies that caused many people to doubt the official finding of suicide?

According to the Los Angeles Times:

Why was the fatal bullet never found? Why did the .38-caliber revolver dangling from the dead man’s right hand bear no fingerprints--neither his nor anyone else’s? Wasn’t it odd, given the violent nature of his death, that both arms were extended neatly at his sides? And what of the observation by paramedics that the victim had sustained a lethal head wound, but there was relatively little blood at the scene? Didn’t that suggest that death had occurred somewhere else and the body had been moved to the lonely patch of grass high above the Potomac River?

Vince Foster was at the center of the Whitewater investigation. James Comey at the time, was in charge of investigating what happened to his office, and all the documents removed after his death.

More from the Los Angeles Times:

Moreover, the case involves no ordinary death. Foster’s portfolio at the White House included two of the Administration’s greatest political embarrassments: Whitewater and the White House travel office controversy. The senior aide’s ties to the First Family went back to the days in Arkansas when Clinton was governor and Hillary Rodham Clinton worked closely with Foster at the Rose Law Firm. Adding to suspicions that Foster possessed secrets the White House wanted to bury, Clinton aides removed papers from Foster’s office immediately after his death, and took other steps that even some high-ranking federal law enforcement officials have criticized. “The failure of White House cooperation was unprecedented,” a veteran Justice Department investigator said.

Comey played a part in the Vince Foster cover-up, and he’s been covering up for the Clintons ever since.

Shutting down the Marc Rich investigation was also a huge coverup, as I explained in my article titled: America For Sale Part 3.

With Comey’s involvement for many years in the Clintons corruption, it shouldn’t surprise anybody that he would also be highly involved in the deployment of the Hillary-funded dossier to take down President Trump. He was involved in every aspect, including the rollout of the dossier to the American people in order to convince them that Trump needed to be impeached and removed.

Comey was at the CENTER of the entire conspiracy to take down Trump. He was the weak link in the chain to expose it all.

But the biggest weakness in the whole conspiracy was the weapon of choice by Comey and the other traitors.

The Steele dossier was supposed to be the weapon used to bring down Trump, and it was now being used against the enemy.

Information Warfare.

The dossier was at the CENTER of FISAGATE.

FISA = START

START of prosecution phase?

Comey Indictment? That’s my bet.

Comey was a very dangerous animal, and he was trapped. He was placed on center stage and FORCED into the spotlight.

Even leftwing media were FORCED to ask him questions that he never thought he would have to answer. He was being FORCED to defend his attempted entrapment of Trump in his briefing on the dossier.

The reason Comey hid from Trump that the dossier was a Hillary campaign operation was because he KNEW that any investigation into the matter would expose the FBI’s complicity in the conspiracy to help Hillary frame Trump.

Comey also never told Trump that the FBI had used this same dossier as evidence in the FISA court to get FISA warrants to spy on his campaign. And it was all completely “unverified.”

Do you remember how Comey described the dossier under oath before Congress?

“Salacious and unverified.”

UNVERIFIED is a very important word when it comes to the FBI applying for a FISA warrant.

The FISA court requires that everything be verified BEFORE it is submitted to the court in order to obtain a warrant to SPY on an American citizen.

How do we know that Comey ALREADY knows that he’s “trapped?”

He was FORCED to testify before Congress as Trump constantly kept the spotlight on him and his crimes.

Listen to these comments by Comey after being FORCED to testify. Can you sense the amount of panic in his voice and in his pleas for Republicans to stand up against Trump.

His testimony under oath didn’t go very well, and he knew it.

This is pure panic.

This “pleading” for others to stand up against Trump sure puts Comey’s stunt on the beach with seashells in proper perspective. It’s interesting that Comey would plead for help from Republicans and then bash FOX News. There’s a reason why he dragged his feet to do an interview with FOX News. When he finally summoned up the courage, it was a complete disaster. He dug his hole even deeper.

Comey agreed to a sit down interview on FOX News with Brett Baier. The interview couldn’t have gone worse for Comey.

This is the panel of media commentators who describe Comey’s responses to questions afterwards. Pay close attention to the “shocking” revelation at the end.

This is a huge reveal.

The reason why the entire panel was “shocked” was because Comey said that he “still didn’t know for a fact,” that the Steele Dossier was funded by the Hillary campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Those FACTS had already been revealed and proven by both Congressional investigations and John Durham’s investigation. Everyone in the media knew Hillary funded the dossier, and it was no longer in dispute. It had been well established in the narrative, and the focus had completely shifted from Russian collusion, to a conspiracy by the FBI and Hillary to frame Trump.

Information Warfare.

The charade was over. That’s why it was so shocking that Comey would deny knowing Hillary funded the dossier.

But don’t miss this.

The earlier clip of Comey being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC, where he was asked why he didn’t tell Trump that the dossier was funded by Hillary? Comey didn’t deny that it was funded by Hillary in that interview. He just didn’t feel it was an important thing to tell Trump.

That ABC interview happened eleven days BEFORE the FOX News interview where he denied that he knew for sure that Hillary funded the dossier.

Why did Comey’s story suddenly change?

Comey didn’t feel safe on the FOX News Network.

Bret Baier asked Comey WHEN he learned that the dossier was funded by Hillary and the DNC. Comey knew that if he answered that question, it would open him up to a whole lot of other questions about the dossier and how the FBI handled it before the FISA courts. Comey lied and tried to change the subject.

The dossier that Comey was so eager to enter into the narrative battlefield against Trump was now something that he was trying to distance himself from.

When did Comey actually find out the dossier was funded by Hillary?

According to The Hill:

Just before Thanksgiving, House Republicans amended the list of documents they’d like President Trump to declassify in the Russia investigation. With little fanfare or explanation, the lawmakers, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), added a string of emails between the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to their wish list. Sources tell me the targeted documents may provide the most damning evidence to date of potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), evidence that has been kept from the majority of members of Congress for more than two years. The email exchanges included then-FBI Director James Comey, key FBI investigators in the Russia probe and lawyers in the DOJ’s national security division, and they occurred in early to mid-October, before the FBI successfully secured a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

This was another huge story from John Solomon.

Devin Nunes was asking Trump to DECLASSIFY some specific emails that they ALREADY knew existed. These emails were between the FBI and the DOJ.

This email exchange that included Comey happened BEFORE the first FISA warrant against Carter Page.

More from The Hill:

The email exchanges show the FBI was aware — before it secured the now-infamous warrant — that there were intelligence community concerns about the reliability of the main evidence used to support it: the Christopher Steele dossier. The exchanges also indicate FBI officials were aware that Steele, the former MI6 British intelligence operative then working as a confidential human source for the bureau, had contacts with news media reporters before the FISA warrant was secured. The FBI fired Steele on Nov. 1, 2016 — two weeks after securing the warrant — on the grounds that he had unauthorized contacts with the news media. But the FBI withheld from the American public and Congress, until months later, that Steele had been paid to find his dirt on Trump by a firm doing political opposition research for the Democratic Party and for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and that Steele himself harbored hatred for Trump.

Let me ask the question again:

When did Comey learn that the dossier was funded by Hillary?

This email exchange happened in early to mid October, right before the 2016 election. These emails PROVE that the FBI had concerns about the veracity of the dossier and more importantly, they knew that Hillary and the DNC were funding it.

Comey knew BEFORE he signed off on the very first FISA warrant against Carter Page that his main FISA evidence was funded by Hillary. But Comey hid that truth from the FISA judge.

DECLASSIFIED emails had once again exposed the conspiracy.

But it was more than emails this time.

Here’s another revealing article by John Solomon.

According to The Hill:

Congressional investigators have confirmed that a top FBI official met with Democratic Party lawyers to talk about allegations of Donald Trump-Russia collusion weeks before the 2016 election, and before the bureau secured a search warrant targeting Trump’s campaign. Former FBI general counsel James Baker met during the 2016 season with at least one attorney from Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s private law firm. That’s the firm used by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to secretly pay research firm Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence operative, to compile a dossier of uncorroborated raw intelligence alleging Trump and Moscow were colluding to hijack the presidential election. The dossier, though mostly unverified, was then used by the FBI as the main evidence seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant targeting the Trump campaign in the final days of the campaign.

Congressional investigators had discovered that a top FBI official was meeting with Hillary’s lawyers at Perkins Coie and receiving information on the Steele dossier to frame Trump. The FBI not only knew that the dossier was funded by Hillary, they were working with Hillary to launch the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and get a FISA warrant to spy on Trump.

Who was this top FBI official?

It was former FBI general counsel James Baker.

Do you want to know why Comey is panicked and is trying to distance himself from the dossier?

Q drop 2157 — Sep 11, 2018 7:27:53 PM EDT:

Panic in DC. James BAKER testifying against Comey? Q

This wasn’t how the enemy’s plan was supposed to go at all.

The dossier was supposed to help launch the investigations against Trump for Russian collusion. It was supposed to fuel the Mueller investigation that would charge Trump with obstruction of justice. The obstruction of justice charges were going to show the entire FBI testifying against Trump.

But the opposite has happened.

Several key players involved had flipped and were now testifying against Comey and the rest of the conspirators.

BOOMERANG!

But guess what?

James Baker wasn’t just testifying against Comey.

He was also testifying against two other important players involved in the conspiracy.

Which ones?

Q drop 2323 — Oct 03, 2018 5:32:38 PM EDT:

Did James BAKER just testify behind closed doors [Rod Rosenstein] & [James Comey] coordinated to appoint Mueller? What a wonderful day. Q

Rosenstein and Comey were working together to install Mueller as Special Counsel in order to frame Trump. They were all working together.

Rod Rosenstein, James Comey and Robert Mueller have several things in common:

They all had a long history of running a “protection racket” for the Clintons in the FBI and DOJ.

They were all directly connected to the Steele Dossier and the conspiracy to frame Trump.

But there is one thing they all have in common that I bet most people have forgotten.

It’s something that flew mostly under the radar, and completely changes everything.

If you still don’t believe that Trump is directing a play, my next article will help to erase those doubts.

