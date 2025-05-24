The enemy had a PLAN.

It was an elaborate plan that they hoped would both remove Trump from office and at the same time, prevent him from exposing the treason from the Obama administration.

They had all their “key players” in place to accomplish their plan and they were confident that it was just a matter of time. They didn’t really fear anything because they thought they were in full control of the DOJ and the media.

Jeff Sessions had been forced to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, which put Hillary’s puppet, Rod Rosenstein in charge of overseeing the counterintelligence investigation to frame and remove Trump. When Trump fired James Comey as FBI director overseeing the investigation, the enemy was FORCED to make their next move on the chessboard. That was to appoint a Special Counsel to take over the investigation in order to prevent Trump from nominating a new FBI Director, who could then expose and end the “witch-hunt” investigation.

The enemy thought that the appointment of a Special Counsel looking into Trump would seal his fate.

The stage was set.

The enemy planned to impeach and remove Trump so that he could be criminally prosecuted, and then made to be an example. They wanted to discourage any other outsider from attempting to run for president.

The enemy was so confident in their PLAN that they were all making media appearances to set the narrative and play their part in the takedown of a duly elected president.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Former CIA Director John Brennan said President Trump should “stay tuned” when it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign. Brennan dismissed the House Intelligence Committee’s findings that there was no collusion or coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and told the president to wait for Mueller’s findings before tweeting victory.

There was NEVER any evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. The Devin Nunes memo from the House Intelligence Committee proved that. But the enemy thought they were still in control.

Mueller was their “insurance policy” against prosecution. He could retain and hide the incriminating evidence in order to protect the Obama administration. Mueller was also supposed to be the dragon slayer who would end the Trump presidency.

According to Newsweek:

Republican Congressman Louis Gohmert did not mince words Tuesday in attacking the FBI special counsel appointed to investigate potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 elections. "I have said since day one, since he was appointed, he's bad news." Gohmert said on Fox News Tuesday morning. "He's out for a scalp. He would love to get Trump's scalp." The Texas Republican wasn't done, also saying that Mueller would love nothing more than to become "a hero of the left." Mueller's integrity and fairness were Gohmert's next target, as he went through a laundry list of reasons as to why he has serious questions about the legitimacy of the Russia probe. "My impression is: Since the day Mueller went in, he has not been the upstanding, fair guy that people have painted him as being," Gohmert added. "If he cannot get the president, he will... take a Mike Flynn."

Congressman Gohmert was right. Mueller instantly became a “hero of the left” as he tried to take Trump’s scalp and put an end to the enemy’s worst nightmare. The enemy had placed their man in control of the Russian investigation looking into the Trump campaign, and were also applying pressure on Trump to appoint someone who they approved of to replace James Comey at the FBI.

The enemy had set the stage.

But who was really directing the play?

The spotlight was on the Mueller investigation. The appointment of Robert Mueller, by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was supposed to be the beginning of the end for the presidency of Donald Trump.

But Trump would use the Mueller investigation as a springboard to launch a massive RICO investigation and entrap all the Obama administration players involved in the conspiracy to frame and bring down a duly elected president. Trump kept the focus on Mueller, and purposely used the investigation as a “distraction” for the media in order to hide the ‘irregular warfare’ being waged behind the scenes.

Trump was NEVER in any danger of being prosecuted or charged by Mueller.

The BIGGEST SCANDAL in American history was already turning into the BIGGEST BOOMERANG in history.

Trump knew their plans in advance because military intelligence captures all forms of electronic communication. Trump laid the trap before Flynn was framed for lying to the FBI.

How do we know?

The plan was always for Sessions to “recuse” himself from the Russia investigation in order to place Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge of the investigation. Trump knew this would give the enemy a false sense of security and confidence that their plan was going to succeed.

The enemy thought they had removed an important player from the chessboard when Sessions recused himself. They had completely disarmed Trump’s DOJ, and now had nothing to fear.

Or so they thought.

But now we know, there was way more happening in the background than the narrative being promoted by the media.

Game theory.

Sessions looked neutered and that took the media’s eyes off of him. That allowed him the freedom to do some ‘heavy lifting’ in the background by launching RICO investigations. As I’ve mentioned several times, Sessions appointed John Huber as a Special Prosecutor, working with Inspector General Michael Horowitz to look into a wide range of crimes and conspiracies.

But that wasn’t the only thing Sessions did.

Sessions already knew what needed to be investigated, and he quickly went to work under the “cover” of his Russian recusal.

The media narrative, was that Sessions was completely RECUSED from anything to do with Russia.

But was that true?

Do you remember when Sessions announced this?

According to The Hill:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reportedly make an announcement about several criminal leak investigations within the next few days. Officials told The Washington Post about the forthcoming news from the Justice Department. The investigations will be centered on news stories containing sensitive material about intelligence, the report said. The news comes as newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci publicly decried leaks coming from within the West Wing in his first week on the job, and vowed to fire staffers who continue talking to reporters. The impending announcement also comes as Trump grows publicly unhappy with Sessions, last week criticizing the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Trump has repeatedly slammed leaks and has called for a crackdown on information flowing to reporters.

This is a huge deal. It’s a much bigger story than most people think, and a big part of the BOOMERANG.

An important part of the enemy’s PLAN to frame Trump was a coordinated effort, using controlled members of the media to push the narrative that Trump had connections to Russia and was trying to hide them. This campaign to frame Trump relied on a constant flow of “leaks” to the media in order to keep Trump on the defensive. The “leaks” also helped to hide the Obama administration’s crimes, and paint Trump as Putin’s puppet.

Did you catch the timing of Sessions announcement of criminal investigations into media leaks and the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director?

SCARAMUCCI MODEL:

Q drop 2957 — Mar 04, 2019 3:08:32 PM EST

Anonymous Acting temporary role. cause destruction then move on. hard to hit a moving target, anon 'SCARAMUCCI model'. 'TEMP' hire by design. Shadow to Sessions by design. Public will become aware > doc dump. Q

Q peeled back the curtain.

Anthony Scaramucci was a “temporary hire” who wasn’t in the administration for long. He had one job, and it was an important task.

Why was Scaramucci a “shadow to Sessions” by design?

Sessions had launched criminal investigations into the leaks of classified information from Trump’s administration to the media, and Scaramucci was hired as the “hatchet man.” His job, as Communications Director, was to fire all of the embedded “leakers.”

Sessions was using Scaramucci to clean house and adding these “leakers” of classified information to the RICO investigations happening in the background. While Trump continued to bash Sessions publicly as a media distraction, Sessions had launched “criminal investigations” into the “media leaks.”

Trump wasn’t just trapping Obama holdovers, he was also trapping their puppets in the media.

They weren’t just FAKE NEWS, they were also the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

According to NBC News:

Criminal referrals for prosecutions relating to leaks have surged in the Trump administration — likely the result of a big increase in unauthorized disclosures of classified information, a leading intelligence watchdog says. The number of leaks that were reported as potential crimes by federal agencies reached record high levels over the last two years, according to data released by the Justice Department last week and reported Monday by the Federation of American Scientists, which monitors the intelligence community.

Sessions was doing his job in going after these illegal “leaks” of classified information to the media.

But why was this story so important?

The enemy thought they had neutered Sessions when he recused himself from the Russian collusion investigation into the Trump campaign. But Sessions wasn’t recused from investigating the enemy players within the administration who were purposely “leaking” classified information to attempt to frame Trump for Russian collusion. Sessions was actually criminally investigating many of the enemy players who were participating in the conspiracy. He wasn’t recused “at all” from investigating this conspiracy to frame Trump using “leaking classified information” to the media in order to push a false narrative.

Sessions was adding to the list of unsealed indictments tied to the RICO investigations behind the scenes.

And guess what?

Huber and Horowitz reported directly to Sessions, not Rosenstein.

Boomerang! 🪃

Do you remember some of the big players in these media “leaks”?

Comey “leaked” classified information from his memos to the media in order to force the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who was a ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, was constantly lying and “leaking” to the press. Do you think he doesn’t ALREADY know that there is a sealed indictment with his name on it?

Adam Schiff saw the same classified information that Devin Nunes saw because they were both part of the “Gang of Eight.” Nunes wrote a memo proving there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. But Schiff was saying the opposite.

Adam Schiff “knowingly” lied and “leaked” to the media to keep the narrative going, that Trump had colluded with the Russians.

Q drop 3241 — Mar 28, 2019 1:03:33 PM EDT

"Congressman Adam SCHIFF, who spent two years [knowingly] and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!" [Knowingly] [Knowingly] [Knowingly] Leaking investigations can lead to [forced] resignations. [Knowingly] disseminating FALSE information is illegal. GANG OF 8 (INTEL) Q

Lying and leaking aren’t the only crimes Adam Schiff has committed. He was also coordinating the phony impeachment part of the operation, which was designed to remove Trump from office.

According to Red State:

Transcripts are being released from various impeachment inquiry witnesses and it’s becoming clear exactly why Adam Schiff wanted to keep all this stuff secret. As we gain more context, many claims we’ve seen bandied about as bombshells have ended up becoming much more murky. For example, we saw more headlines than I can count proclaiming that Bill Taylor had confirmed a quid pro quo. Yet, his full testimony shows that his evidence consisted of fourth-hand assumption and a report in The New York Times. We also saw Gordon Sondland reveal that he told a Ukranian official that aid was “likely” tied to corruption investigations, including into Burisma (and by virtue Hunter Biden). Just as with Taylor, though, he swore under oath that he was basing that on presumption and not any direct order. While it may be reasonable to claim there’s smoke here, none of this has been directly connected to the President. That seems like a pretty big issue if one seeks to impeach and remove him.

Do you remember the big “leaker” that Schiff had recruited as his “star witness?”

The guy who supposedly had impeccable character and a patriotic reputation.

More from Red State:

Outside of that issue though, there are other questions involving the original whistle-blower (reported to be Eric Ciaramella). We know he was not legally privy to anything on the telephone call between Trump and Zelensky, which has formed the genesis of this matter. That means that whoever gave him the contents was illegally leaking classified information. Perhaps the whistle-blower himself is protected by statute for simply passing that information along, but whoever gave it to him certainly isn’t for their original crime.

The “whistleblower” that Adam Schiff recruited and also helped to file his whistleblower complaint against Trump was named Eric Ciaramella. His “secret” testimony was being used to frame Trump in order to impeach and remove him from office. He claimed that a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proved that Trump was trying to pressure the Ukrainian president to gather evidence against his coming political opponent.

What was the big problem with his testimony?

Although several people are usually listening in on phone calls between the president and foreign leaders, Eric Ciaramella was not one of those individuals. He was a CIA analyst at the time and was not involved with the phone call in any way.

But he was really close friends with someone who was listening in on the phone call.

Schiff’s “star witness” was Alexander Vindman.

More from Red State:

That leads us to Alexander Vindman. He’s become a central figure in these discussions after he marched up to Capitol Hill, proclaiming himself a patriot, and shared all his deep concerns about Donald Trump. He accused the President of “subverting” U.S. foreign policy, which gives you a window into the perverted minds of some of these bureaucrats that assume it is they who actually run things. It’s been suspected that Vindman was the one who leaked to the whistle-blower, and now that his testimony has been released, it seems fairly certain. Check out these excerpts and see what you notice.

Vindman had denied under oath several times of ever “leaking” any classified information. He was painted by Schiff and the democrats as a loyal patriot who was trying to save democracy.

Was Vindman lying under oath?

More from Red State:

In these transcripts, we see Jim Jordan pressing Vindman on who outside of the chain of command he talked to about the call. Then we see Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell jump in and stop him from answering. But it’s what they say when they stop Vindman that gives the entire thing away.

“Mr. Chairman, I want to object that the question calls to reveal the whistleblower, and if there’s no other — (interruption)

Then Schiff says this to follow up.

“Mr. Jordan, the minority may not care about protecting the whistleblower, but we in the majority do.”

The problem is that Jordan never asked about the whistle-blower. This means that both Schiff and Swalwell accidentally confirmed here that Vindman is indeed the source for the ICIG complaint. In short, if Vindman answering the question about who he talked to would give up the whistle-blower’s identity, that means Vindman was the source. Ooops. Last I checked, it’s a crime to share classified information with people not legally able to receive that information. We’ve been told from the beginning of this ordeal that the whistle-blower himself did not have the proper clearance to access the phone call. The rough transcript of the call, according to the complaint, was first classified as secret and later top-secret, ensuring that only those with the highest clearances would be able to read it. Not only did Vindman share concerns about a call classified at the highest level, he gave exacting details and quotes to the whistle-blower.

Vindman is not just a “leaker” of classified information, he’s also part of the conspiracy to frame and remove President Trump. There is also a sealed indictment with his name on it.

This elaborate conspiracy to impeach Trump and then have him removed was exposed as soon as Trump DECLASSIFIED the transcript of the phone call between him and Zelensky. That immediately exposed the lies that Vindman was peddling about Trump committing a crime in his conversation with Zelensky.

Trump was using his presidential power to DECLAS in order to expose the treason.

We have it all.

Boomerang! 🪃 🪃

The impeachment part of the enemy’s plan collapsed after Trump DECLASSIFIED the entire phone call transcript. It was almost too easy.

Trump was NEVER in danger of being removed from the White House through impeachment.

This impeachment over a phone call wasn’t even the enemy’s “original plan.” It was thrown together on short notice, which is why Schiff used the protection of the “whistleblower’s” identity to force testimony behind closed doors.

Holding the impeachment investigation behind closed doors also allowed Schiff to constantly lie to the media to try and convince the American people that the evidence was overwhelming. Trump knew there was ZERO EVIDENCE, so he let the enemy “walk through the front door” with the impeachment.

Trump waited for them to go “all in,” and then he DECLASSIFIED the phone call transcript which proved there was no crime. That caused the Senate to quickly exonerate Trump.

And guess what?

Trump had now captured more of the enemy in treason with this impeachment trap.

Checkmate!

The enemy’s “original plan” was far more serious. Mueller was supposed to gather the evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia, which would be used as the evidence for impeachment and removal. Then Trump could be prosecuted for his crimes as a civilian, which would end any threat to the cabal and their puppets.

It was a complete failure.

Who was really directing the play?

Mueller had failed, and it forced the enemy to go to a half hazard second option that was easily disproven, and left even more enemy pawns now vulnerable to treason charges.

So many “bad actors” were participating in this conspiracy to frame Trump for Russian collusion but they had no idea that Trump pulled the rug right out from under them at the very beginning.

How?

As I pointed out in my article titled Irregular Warfare, Mueller had already cut a deal. Trump had the upper hand on the Mueller investigation from the start.

But Trump was actually directing the play much earlier than that.

Here’s something most people don’t realize: as I mentioned in my last article. James Comey had set a trap for National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and then hid exonerating evidence from the courts.

But who really set the trap?

Flynn was accused of Lying to the FBI about a phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the lead up to Trump’s inauguration.

There are two important things to understand that were happening before this phone call. The enemy had set the table for Comey to take down Flynn.

Flynn was ALREADY being illegally spied on. That’s how Comey knew what to ask Flynn about his phone call with Kislyak in order to trap him in a lie to the FBI agents.

How do we know?

DECLAS.

According to The Hill:

The Trump administration has sent Congress a list of dozens of Obama administration officials who they say asked for documents that led to the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn being “unmasked” from intelligence reports between the 2016 election and President Trump’s inauguration. A copy of the list obtained by The Hill includes a who’s who of Obama-era officials, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough, former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan. Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell declassified and then sent the list of names to GOP Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (Iowa) on Wednesday.

DECLASSIFIED evidence was dropped at the right time to prove that many officials in the Obama administration were illegally spying on General Flynn using the classified intelligence database.

Two of the main abusers were James Comey and John Brennan.

Remember how I pointed out in my last article that there was a “paper trail” from this illegal spying operation that led straight to president Obama.

He had given the order to spy on the Trump campaign two times—first to Comey domestically, then to John Brennan using foreign intelligence agencies. Comey was spying on Flynn BEFORE his call with Kislyak.

Obama had also recently declared “new sanctions” on Russia for interference in the 2016 election. The timing of Obama’s announced sanctions is very important. It was part of the enemy’s plan to trap Flynn.

The enemy were hoping the new sanctions would trigger a predictable response from Russia. They got exactly what they were hoping for.

Obama announced the Russian sanctions on October 28, 2017, and that’s the same day that Kislyak called Flynn.

Obama and Comey thought they had set the perfect trap.

Did Trump already know what their plan was beforehand?

Who told Kislyak to call Flynn? Do you think it was Putin?

Q drop 4231 — May 13, 2020 5:03:21 PM EDT

Dates are important. FISA unmask request(s) [PRIOR TO] Amb. KISLYAK phone call? WHO ASKED AMB. KISLYAK TO CALL FLYNN [SET UP _FBI entrap + FISA [late] justify]? Q

Trump had DECLASSIFIED the list of Obama officials who had illegally unmasked Flynn in the NSA database in order to spy on him, and gave that list to Congress. The “dates” on those unmask requests by Obama officials came BEFORE the phone call with Kislyak.

That’s evidence of Obama’s illegal spying operation on the Trump campaign.

But did you catch that interesting question by Q?

WHO ASKED AMB. KISLYAK TO CALL FLYNN [SET UP _FBI entrap + FISA [late] justify]?

Let me ask the question again.

Who is directing the play?

Trump knew the enemy’s plans ahead of time. They purposely ALLOWED Comey to trap Flynn so that he could be removed from the public spotlight in order to conceal his important testimony to several grand juries in the RICO investigations. He was the real “star witness.”

Deception is required in war.

Someone in the Trump campaign told Kislyak to call Flynn and ask specifically about the new Obama sanctions.

Who was it?

Guess who was also having important conversations with Kislyak besides Flynn?

According to The Independent:

Donald Trump's son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former US officials said. Those contacts included two phone calls between April and November last year, two of the sources said. By early this year, Mr Kushner had become a focus of the FBI investigation into whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, said two other sources - one current and one former law enforcement official. Mr Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators last year as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn's connections with Russian officials, the two sources said.

Did you know that Trump’s Senior Adviser was also in contact with Russian Ambassador Kislyak?

Did you know that Comey’s FBI was spying on Jared Kushner at the same time they were spying on Flynn?

Kushner has always been Trump’s most trusted aide. He was tasked with really important things behind the scenes, and this was no different.

But this article full of “leaked” classified information reveals something important.

More from The Independent:

While the FBI is investigating Mr Kushner's contacts with Russia, he is not currently a target of that investigation, the current law enforcement official said.

Even though Comey’s FBI was spying on Kushner in their “counterintelligence investigation,” he wasn’t a TARGET of the investigation.

What does that tell you?

Both Kushner and Flynn had multiple calls with Kislyak. With all the spying by Comey’s FBI in order to frame Trump for Russian collusion, the FBI still had nothing on either of them. Comey was FORCED to trick Flynn into lying in order to “create” a crime. They even had to doctor the FBI 302 report because the FBI agents that interviewed Flynn had documented that they didn’t think he lied to them. It was a complete frame job by what’s supposed to be the premiere law enforcement agency in the world.

Comey had completely corrupted the FBI.

The FBI “leak” of Kushner’s communications with Kislyak to the media was trying to paint Trump’s inner circle as Russian puppets. But Kushner wasn’t under investigation. They were publicly exposing these communications between Kushner and Kislyak in an attempt to stop them.

Why?

Do you know why Kushner was talking to Kislyak?

More from The Independent:

Before the election, Mr Kislyak's undisclosed discussions with Mr Kushner and Mr Flynn focused on fighting terrorism and improving US-Russian economic relations, six of the sources said. Former President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Russia after it seized Crimea and started supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014. After the 8 November election, Mr Kushner and Mr Flynn also discussed with Mr Kislyak the idea of creating a back channel between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could have bypassed diplomats and intelligence agencies, two of the sources said. Reuters was unable to determine how those discussions were conducted or exactly when they took place. Reuters was first to report last week that a proposal for a back channel was discussed between Mr Flynn and Mr Kislyak as Mr Trump prepared to take office. The Washington Post was first to report on Friday that Mr Kushner participated in that conversation.

Flynn and Kushner were in communications with Kislyak, and were trying to establish a back channel communication between Trump and Putin that could avoid diplomats and intelligence agencies.

This is a huge deal.

It is evidence of a sovereign alliance between Trump and Putin against the cabal and their army of puppets in the State Department and intelligence agencies.

I wrote many years ago, in my article titled The Master Builder how Kushner had set up back channel communications with President Xi in China, so both men could avoid the deep state within their own countries. Kushner had done the same thing with Putin, and the enemy was in the dark about what these three leaders were talking about and how often they were communicating.

Panic in DC.

What if Kushner or Trump himself asked Kislyak to call Flynn and talk about the Obama sanctions in order to set the BAIT for the trap?

Comey was FORCED to quickly frame Flynn because they feared these back channel communications. He took the BAIT.

Trump then fired Comey, which FORCED him to “leak” classified information to a friend to give to the media in order to get Mueller appointed as Special Counsel.

Trump was directing the entire play.

They all know it, too. That’s why several key players have flipped. I mentioned a big one in my last article.

Loretta Lynch has flipped on Obama, Hillary and Comey, which is why she has fallen off the radar and why Q posted this:

But there’s another big player who has flipped that I’ve never heard anybody mention.

He’s one of the big reasons why Comey is now making veiled death threats against Trump and hoping someone will assassinate him. And what’s more curious is that he was the number three man at the FBI DURING the Crossfire Hurricane frame job … BUT he’s never mentioned in the list of fired or removed conspirators.

From Q drop 3990 — Apr 28, 2020 7:14:45 PM EDT

Who is this “mystery” player?

Have you ever heard of David Bowdich?

Who is he?

According to Newsweek:

An FBI official who served as associate deputy director under James Comey and Andrew McCabe is replacing McCabe as acting deputy director, an FBI spokesman confirmed to Newsweek. Multiple outlets including Newsweek had previously reported the news, citing sources. As associate deputy director, David Bowdich was the third-ranking FBI official, according to the bureau's organization chart, and would now become No. 2. It was widely reported on Monday that McCabe stepped down as deputy director amid allegations of bias and misconduct regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices while secretary of state. An FBI spokesperson declined to confirm the reports, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday afternoon that she expected the FBI to release a statement later in the day. Bowdich became associate deputy director in April 2016. In that role, he oversaw most of the bureau's nonoperational branches and divisions, such as personnel, budget, administration and infrastructure.

Why would FBI Director Christopher Wray promote the number three man at the FBI, who worked with Comey and McCabe during the Crossfire Hurricane conspiracy to entrap Flynn and frame Trump?

Didn’t Q say that Wray “cleaned house” at the FBI?

Let me ask the question again.

Who is directing the play?

More from Newsweek:

But Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators who have called for a "purge" of the bureau's Comey-era officials might be disappointed, given his former proximity to Comey and McCabe. In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last June, Comey said he had spoken to senior colleagues including Bowdich about President Donald Trump's allegedly asking Comey to have the FBI back off its probe into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser. Because of that apparent conversation, and because he was the No. 3 official under Comey, Bowdich is a potential witness into whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey. Last June, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested that the committee interview Bowdich and other FBI officials as the panel investigated Comey's termination.

Did you catch that?

Bowdich was one of the top members of the FBI, to whoom Comey had relayed his allegation that Trump asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn. That’s why Senator Dianne Feinstein wanted him to testify. Comey’s “allegation” was the whole predicate for the call for a Special Counsel. This “allegation” was also the complete basis for the “obstruction of justice” charges that the enemy and everyone in the media, EXPECTED Mueller to bring against Trump at the conclusion of his investigation. Mueller was SUPPOSED to bring “obstruction of justice” charges against Trump for firing Comey and impeding the investigation into Flynn and his campaign.

And now, one of the top officials in the FBI, who was involved in the promotion of “obstruction of justice” charges against Trump, which were designed to lead to his impeachment and removal from office was getting PROMOTED by Wray.

Why?

This is HUGE SIGNAL.

Remember what Q said:

If Sessions and Wray are deep state actors, then why are they cleaning their respective houses? Do you believe POTUS would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ/FBI if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable?

David Bowdich was right in the middle of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the set-up for “obstruction of justice” charges against Trump. He had a front row seat to the whole conspiracy, and now he was getting promoted, and would then go on to retire from the FBI with full benefits.

Why?

I’m going to offer a possibility that I bet nobody has even contemplated.

Do you know what a “ PLANT ” is, in relation to a criminal investigation?

Paul Manafort was a “PLANT” and purposely inserted into the Trump campaign for the very purpose of being a target, so the enemy could prove Russian collusion.

Q mentioned this.

Q drop 1508 — Jun 15, 2018 8:13:47 PM EDT

Integrity. Devotion. Loyalty. Will POTUS and Q allow Manafort to suffer the wrath of the cabal….for helping POTUS and the good guys? PLANTS need water! Q

Manafort was SUPPOSED to be charged with Russian collusion in order to make the case against Trump. But instead, Mueller ONLY charged him with tax evasion crimes from many years ago. They had no evidence of Russian collusion.

What if David Bowdich was a “PLANT,” and was inserted into the FBI in order to be a “key witness” in the conspiracy AGAINST Trump?

What if Trump had used the exact same tactic that the enemy used against him?

Boomerang! 🪃 🪃 🪃

Why do I believe that is exactly what happened?

Do you want to know the background of David Bowdich?

According to the FBI:

He began his career as a special agent in 1995 in the San Diego Field Office, where he investigated violent crimes and gangs and served as a SWAT Team operator and sniper. In 2003, Mr. Bowdich was promoted to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he served in the Criminal Investigative Division and the Director’s Office. Mr. Bowdich then returned to San Diego and supervised a multiagency gang task force before being promoted to assistant special agent in charge over all non-white-collar crime criminal violations, the Imperial County Resident Agency, the SWAT Team, and the Evidence Response Team.

Are you catching the SIGNAL for why his background is important, and why Wray would promote him to the number two position at the FBI?

He has a lot of experience in taking down violent gangs.

Do you want to know why MS-13 gang members were being taken down in large numbers during Trump’s first term, and why the enemy would then open up the borders under Biden to bring in Tren de Aragua gang members from Venezuela in order to replace them?

More from the FBI:

From September 2012 to December 2014, Mr. Bowdich served as the special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division in the Los Angeles Field Office. From December 2014 to April 2016, Mr. Bowdich served as assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office. During his time in the Los Angeles Field Office, Mr. Bowdich oversaw multiple high-profile investigations, to include the San Bernardino terror attack and the LAX active shooter investigation.

And when did he join Comey’s FBI?

Right BEFORE the 2016 election.

More from the FBI:

FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced the appointment of David Bowdich as the deputy director of the FBI. Mr. Bowdich most recently served since April 2016 as the associate deputy director, where he oversaw the management of all FBI personnel, budget, administration, and infrastructure, as well as the inspection and insider threat programs.

Bowdich was overseeing a whole lot of different things at the FBI.

His background is excellent, but that’s not the only reason why I think he was a “PLANT” to trap the enemy.

In the previous article from Newsweek, they were reporting that Dianne Feinstein was wanting Bowdich to testify in Congress about Trump’s “obstruction of justice.”

But did you know that he had defended Trump against a “false allegation” while testifying before Feinstein and put the blame where it truly belonged?

This is a huge deal, and I bet nobody remembers it.

Right before Barack Obama left office, his DOJ made a determination, where they changed the very definition of the term “fugitive” as it pertains to law enforcement.

The FBI definition of a “fugitive” has always been, anybody with an outstanding warrant.

But according to the ATF, the definition of a “fugitive” was someone with an outstanding warrant who ALSO had “crossed state lines.”

The Obama DOJ sided with the ATF definition and then FORCED the FBI to cleanse the background check database of anyone who didn’t fit the new definition. It was at least 500,000 known criminals.

According to Townhall:

A few things. 1) Arrest warrants don't disappear when a fugitive crosses a state line and neither does their violent criminal history. If a criminal flees from Texas through New Mexico and into Arizona, he or she is still a fugitive in each state. U.S. Marshals, who work for the Department of Justice, are tasked with crossing states line to capture fugitives on the run. 2) The federal background check system, NICS, applies in all 50 states. 3) Hundreds of thousands of criminals ineligible to buy firearms became eligible overnight thanks to this decision. Adding insult to injury, under the Obama Justice Department, prosecutions of crimes committed with firearms decreased by 25 percent.

This was purposeful and it is the very reason that Trump went to war against MS-13 in his first term.

Obama instructed his Homeland Security and Border Patrol to release MS-13 members who were captured at the border. The “agency” that has direct ties to 2 major drug cartels, and is also funding MS-13 is the CIA. That shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Trust me, you don’t hate Obama and Brennan enough.

Obama had flooded the country with the CIA foot soldiers, who were selling drugs, committing violent crimes and also paid assassins against patriots like Seth Rich. That’s why Trump and his DOJ were waging war against MS-13, and why Bowdich getting promoted at the FBI, considering his background was a perfect fit.

Bowdich was a “PLANT” to trap the enemy. That’s why he was never even mentioned on the FBI list of people who were fired for conspiring to frame Trump. Instead, he was promoted and then retired years later with full benefits after accomplishing his mission.

He had gathered dirt on Comey and McCabe.

It wasn’t just Comey’s fake story that Trump wanted the investigation dropped on Flynn. Bowdich was also at the center of several other Comey scandals that have now been exposed.

Let’s go back to that Newsweek article I referenced earlier:

As a senior official, Bowdich was also involved in conversations following reports about the so-called tarmac meeting between then–Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton while the FBI's probe involving Hillary Clinton was ongoing. Documents show that Bowdich and Comey discussed the reports via email.

Boomerang! 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃

Bowdich has EMAILS from Comey discussing the fallout from the secret tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton. Comey was in cover-up mode, and wanted to find out who “leaked” the story.

The Wizards and Warlocks from military intelligence had “leaked” information on the secret tarmac meeting to the media.

Boomerang! 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃

But let’s connect the dots to the last boomerang in this article.

A big part of the enemy’s plan to charge Trump with “obstruction of justice” was revealed by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

According to VOX:

Shortly after the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller in May, Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe told several of the highest-ranking managers of the bureau they should consider themselves possible witnesses in any investigation into whether President Donald Trump engaged in obstruction of justice, according to two senior federal law enforcement officials.

This was the ORIGINAL PLAN by the enemy.

Mueller was going to prosecute members of Trump’s campaign for Russian collusion, and then charge Trump with “obstruction of justice” for firing Comey, and the majority of witnesses against Trump were going to be high ranking officials in the FBI and the DOJ.

More from VOX:

McCabe has told colleagues that he too is a potential witness in the probe of whether Trump broke the law by trying to thwart the FBI's Russia investigation and the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. “What you are going to have is the potential for a powerful obstruction case,” a senior law enforcement official said. “You are going to have the [former] FBI director testify, and then the acting director, the chief of staff to the FBI director, the FBI’s general counsel, and then others, one right after another. This has never been the word of Trump against what [James Comey] has had to say. This is more like the Federal Bureau of Investigation versus Donald Trump.”

That was the planned narrative.

The enemy’s ORIGINAL PLAN was to have the whole top of the FBI testify against Trump over “obstruction of justice.”

The enemy wanted the American people to think it was a fight between the FBI and Trump.

But that never happened.

Why?

For three reasons:

Bowdich was a PLANT inside Comey’s FBI, and had the evidence of the conspiracy. He could be a WITNESS and testify against all of the traitors. Trump had the power to DECLAS, and was using that power to expose the entire criminal conspiracy. Mueller had cut a deal, and was ALREADY controlled by Trump.

Boomerang! 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃 🪃

Trump was NEVER in danger of being charged for either Russian collusion or obstruction of justice. He was also NEVER in danger of being removed from office for impeachment.

Guess who was directing this entire play?

I’m still not done with this BOOMERANG reveal. I keep finding more material, so there will be at least one more installment.

I ended this article referencing McCabe, and I have more coming on him in the next article. I will also reveal the player in the DOJ who played a major role in trying to take down Trump, and was finally trapped.

I will also PROVE that Trump was NEVER in danger from the Mueller investigation.

