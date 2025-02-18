I can hear the comments now:

‘You’re an idiot! Reagan was evil! Reagan was Deep State! Reagan went to the Bohemian Grove! What about the Iran-Contra Affair?’

I’m sure a few people won’t even take the time to read the article, and instead will head straight to the comment section to voice their opinion. I assume some of these same people also blame the dangerous batches of Covid vaccines on Trump, as though he could personally control every batch that went out, and every injection that was administered, all while insisting that Trump is a puppet of the ‘Jews.’

To this, I just say, how do you account for what Trump is doing to the Deep State today, and at breakneck speed?

We’re seeing the complete and total destruction of the old guard.

So, is he somehow setting us up for something by completely annihilating the Deep State?

I am going to briefly try to defend Ronald Reagan before moving on to presenting facts as unbiased as I am capable of doing.

I believe Reagan understood that America was being invaded by Marxists. He fought the external Communist threat but viewed the internal threat as being more dangerous to America. I believe Reagan made some pretty big mistakes, mostly in trusting people he shouldn’t have trusted. He was forced to take on George Bush as his VP, or rather succumbed to the pressure put on him by the Deep State RINOs and Neocons to do so.

This almost cost him his life.

After all, less than six weeks after becoming POTUS, the Deep State tried to kill him and replace him with their puppet and former director of the CIA, George Bush.

I believe Reagan made concessions, and who could blame him? They tried to kill him, and who knows what kind of threats were made against his family. He wasn’t perfect. Far from it. He made mistakes. He allowed corruption to occur on his watch, and from within the White House itself.

I get it. I understand this all.

I think we can all agree that bad stuff happened during Reagan’s eight years in office, and some of it, he probably tried to cover up. Richard Nixon did the same thing when he realized the CIA was out to politically assassinate him.

So, in judging Reagan, let’s get beyond defining the mistakes he made and ask ourselves, what condition was America in when Reagan took office? What condition was America and its perceived enemies in when he left office? And how quickly did Marxism overtake America after Reagan left office?

Now for my attempt at being unbiassed as I present all the similarities and connections I see between Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.

On February 6th, 2025, commemorating the 114th birthday of Ronald Reagan, President Trump added a portrait of the 40th President of the United States to his Oval Office.

In celebration of Reagan’s birthday, Trump had this to say:

“Today we celebrate the birthday of Ronald Reagan—a giant of American history, a lion of freedom and liberty, and the 40th President of the United States.



In 1980, Reagan’s common sense political vision propelled him to the Oval Office, ushering in a new era of prosperity and peace at home and abroad. The Reagan Revolution was underway. Throughout his eight years as Commander-in-Chief, the economy boomed, confidence soared, Communism collapsed, and faith in our Nation’s promise thrived and flourished like never before signaling a renaissance of the American conservative movement. […]



Today, we honor President Reagan’s legacy—bringing common sense back to Washington and fortifying the causes of prosperity, safety, security, and peace that he cherished so deeply. As we enter America’s Golden Age, we remember the indelible mark President Reagan left on our Nation, and we commit to carrying the torch of Liberty and Justice for generations to come.



Happy birthday, President Reagan!”

Maybe I’m missing something here, but this seems to be pretty high praise for the former president.

It’s hard to misinterpret what Trump had to say about Reagan, or find some hidden meaning. So, how does one go about supporting Trump while still vilifying Reagan as the evil Deep State puppet they believe him to be?

This would likely create a cognitive dissonance I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Let’s now look at some similarities and connections between Trump and Reagan, in no particular order.

To start, the expression ‘MAGA,’ which Trump supporters proudly call themselves and wear on red baseball hats to the dismay of liberals everywhere, comes from Reagan. MAGA—the expression adorned by Trump supporters and willingly displayed, elicits scorn, ridicule and disgust that is heaped upon them. The expression first came about during Ronald Reagan’s 1980 Presidential Campain, where he used the campaign slogan, “Let’s make America great again.”

Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump met many times in person; this is a fact that can’t be disputed. It’s pretty clear that Reagan had an impact on Trump and molded at least some of his political views and approaches. What is uncertain is how much of a relationship Reagan had with Trump, behind the scenes, in private.

What is a known fact is that Reagan hired Rudy Guiliani to be his Associate Attorney General in 1981. Guiliani voluntarily took a demotion in 1983 to become the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. A couple of years later, possibly with the help of new Atlantic City casino owner Donald Trump, Guiliani took down the New York Mafia Crime Families. I believe Trump, Reagan and Giuliani worked together in unison to accomplish this task.

Some will try to downplay the relationship between Reagan and Trump, and some will even say that Trump idolized Reagan, but that Reagan didn’t care for Donald Trump.

In a 2024 interview with ABC News, Liz Cheney said,

“There is absolutely no chance that Ronald Reagan would be supporting Donald Trump. Donald Trump doesn’t stand for any of the things that Ronald Reagan did, and it’s another place where I would urge my Republican colleagues in the Congress, and across the country, to really look at Donald Trump’s policies, to really look at the danger that he presents, to look at, what he was willing to do to stay in power.”

It seems all the right people in politics and the media want to drive a wedge between Reagan and Trump, to minimize their relationship, to even suggest that Reagan despised Trump and that Trump doesn’t stand for the same values Reagan held.

I see this as nothing more than a Neocon and RINO attempt to keep Trump from getting back in power, where they fear he can expose and dismantle their Deep State operations.

When Reagan campaigned to become president, Iran was holding 52 American hostages; once he became president, the hostages were released.

When Trump was campaigning for president, Hamas was holding American and Israeli hostages. Once Trump became POTUS again, a plan was initiated to release the hostages. Whether or not side deals were made ahead of time in either of these cases is impossible to know; I’m simply showing the commonality.

Reagan refused to fund Jimmy Carter’s newly created US Department of Education. After Reagan left office, Bush fully funded it in lockstep with the Democrats. With Bush in office, America quickly had political correctness in their universities, and Critical Theory was a part of every school’s agenda. Marxism, which was suppressed for eight years suddenly took off.

Trump plans to not only defund the Department of Education, but to take it one step further and shut it down completely.

Election surveys show that Generation X, the generation that grew up with Reagan as their president, is by far the most Trump supporting generation. So, there’s that.

The US hosted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics during Reagan’s presidency. This event brought with it a resurgence of American pride throughout the nation.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics again in 2028, during Trump’s presidency.

What are the odds?

Reagan was a former Hollywood actor who forced movie executives to make pro-American movies during his presidency. Some believe movies like Rambo, Rocky IV and Red Dawn played vital roles in the fall of the Soviet Union.

Donald Trump is a former Hollywood celebrity who in my opinion is in the process of taking over Hollywood. After all, I believe the merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global is the start of a new Hollywood, a Hollywood controlled to a certain extent by Trump, which I discussed in a recent feature.

Both Reagan and Trump were former Democrats who received blue collar support to become president. They also brought minority support to the Republican Party, support that traditionally and almost exclusively was owned by the Democrats.

Deregulation and tax cuts are tools both Reagan and Trump have used and will continue to use at an even greater magnitude to stimulate the American economy and give Americans financial relief. As I’ve pointed out before, I believe Trump is working towards the elimination of income tax as a whole.

Immigration reform is another thing the former and current presidents have in common.

In 1986, Reagan made it illegal to hire undocumented workers. In 2025, we are experiencing a mass exodus of illegal aliens leaving America—some voluntarily, while others are being forced out.

(Interesting fact, Reagan didn’t want Spanish to become America’s second language. He thought it would create division within the country, and would prevent immigrants from assimilating.)

When Reagan took office in 1981, America’s greatest perceived enemy was the Soviet Union. When Trump took office in 2017, the country’s greatest perceived enemy was and still is Russia. Shortly after Reagan left office, the Soviet Union fell. I believe that soon, Americans will no longer see Russia as being its greatest enemy.

Reagan and Trump understand and understood that the Democrat Party has been taken over by socialism.

From a 2021 article in the Washington Times:

In 1964, Mr. Reagan warned of socialism and declared (as many do today) that Democrats were taking the party “of Jefferson, Jackson, and Cleveland down the road under the banners of Marx, Lenin, and Stalin.” He went on to say that those “who would trade our freedom for the soup kitchen of the welfare state have told us they have a utopian solution of peace without victory.”

Reagan and Trump were and are Jacksonian Populists. Both hung and currently hang portraits of Andrew Jackson in their Oval Offices.

What do Jacksonian Populists support?

Anti-establishment, non-career politicians, the strengthening of the Executive Branch, ending the monopoly of government by elites and creating greater rights for the common man in opposition to aristocracy.

Reagan and Trump stood in opposition to Affirmative Action.

Affirmative Action is defined as the active effort to improve employment, educational, and other opportunities for members of groups that have been subjected to discrimination. As we have experienced, what something claims to be and what it really is can greatly differ.

From day one in office, Trump has decimated the DEI agenda the liberal socialists have established. DEI could be considered Affirmative Action on steroids.

While both presidents had a goal of shrinking the size of the American Government, they both share a unique way of going about this.

Both presidents staffed Administration positions with officials who oppose the agencies they head. Some officials have been put in place with the sole purpose of eliminating the department they head—such as Linda McMahon—or of completely gutting and transforming their department, such as RFK Jr.

Both men survived unsuccessful assassination attempts.

Reagan was shot six weeks after being inaugurated. If successful, the former Director of the CIA, George Bush would have become the 41st president eight years earlier. Trump was shot while campaigning for president. I suppose the Deep State couldn’t afford to have Trump in office again for six weeks like Reagan. After all, look what Trump has already done in just a few weeks.

Trump and Reagan both profess to being Christians. Reagan professed to being a born again, Bible believing Evangelical Christian. Trump professes to being a Christian back to his childhood, but since his assassination attempt, his faith appears to have strengthened even more.

Both men have blended families. Reagan had children from two marriages, while Trump has children from three marriages.

I could go on describing more similarities and connections, but I think the reader gets the point, so I will leave you with one more commonality that I find very interesting: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The AIDs epidemic started in 1981, the same year Reagan became POTUS. Fauci was put in charge of researching, treating and eradicating the “disease.”

I, like many others, believe that it was the treatment that caused most of the deaths— specifically AZT, a harsh chemotherapy drug taken off the market in the 1960s because it was killing too many people.

Roughly seven and a half months before the 2020 Election, the US was locked down for a so-called “virus” known as Covid.

I, like many others, believe that it was the treatments (Remdesivir and ventilators) and later, intentionally-tainted batches of vaccines, that have caused most of the deaths—not to mention the demonization by the government agencies and the media of successful, reliable and inexpensive remedies. The fear and anxiety created didn’t help matters, either.

Was Fauci used twice to derail an America First president? Was Fauci used twice to remove a POTUS that was an enemy of the Deep State?

I don’t recall Fauci being used to propagandize any other epidemics while known Deep State puppet presidents were in office.

What are the odds that so many similarities and connections exist between Reagan and Trump? Is it a hundred to one? A thousand to one? A million to one?

In reality, there are no coincidences, and in my opinion, both men were and are enemies of the Deep State.

One man tried to protect America from its enemies from within and outside of its borders. The other understands that the enemy must not only be protected against, but completely eradicated. If not, this enemy will eventually rear its ugly head yet again, just a little further down the road.

